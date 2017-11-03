Past records show Newcastle United will not get relegated

Newcastle United fans can forget their post-Burnley blues – because history shows defeat at Turf Moor will not trigger a slide towards relegation.

Despite Monday night's setback, the Magpies have picked up 14 points from their opening 10 games back in the Premier League – ahead of top-flight new boys Brighton and Huddersfield.

And no newly promoted club in the last 10 seasons has dropped straight back down to the Championship after a similarly solid start.

Here, we look season by season at the teams new to – or just back in – the Premier League who have fared best after 10 games and where they finished the campaign.

2008-2009: Best-placed promoted club after 10 games: Hull City

In their maiden Premier League season, Hull City flew to fifth in the table after 10 games, sitting on 20 points with six wins – including a famous 2-1 victory at Arsenal.

The Tigers faced a serious slog from then on, but managed to finish in 17th place, swerving relegation by a point.

2009-2010: Best-placed promoted club: Burnley

After an encouraging start to their first ever Premier League campaign, Burnley’s impetus slowed to a near halt.

Only four wins all season, and manager Owen Coyle’s sacking in January, saw the Clarets relegated – five points adrift of safety.

But that was after picking up only 12 points in their opening 10 games, compared with Newcastle’s 14.

2010-2011: Best-placed promoted club: West Brom

Roberto Di Matteo’s West Brom got off to a flyer with 15 points from their opening 10 games – just two points off the Champions League places.

But a sudden and savage downturn in form saw the Baggies plummet to 16th in the table – and Di Matteo sacked.

Step forward Roy Hodgson, and a late-season recovery which ensured Albion comfortably survived with 47 points.

2011-12: Best-placed promoted club: Norwich City

Paul Lambert’s Norwich City lay a point ahead of fellow newly-promoted Swansea City in the top half of the Premier League table after 10 games.

And both sides maintained enough of that early momentum to cruise to top-flight survival with 47 points, missing out on top 10 finishes only on goal difference.

2012-2013: Best-placed promoted club: West Ham

The Hammers racked up 15 points by this stage of the season under Sam Allardyce to sit ninth in the table.

Despite fans at Upton Park railing against Big Sam’s direct style of play, his side proved solid enough to scrape a top 10 finish with 46 points.

2013-14: Best-placed promoted club: Hull City

The Tigers again began well on their Premier League return, matching Newcastle’s current tally of 14 points from 10 games.

Steve Bruce’s side struggled either side of Christmas, however, despite a famous FA Cup run.

But May 2014 brought both Premier League survival with a modest 37 points and a losing Wembley final appearance against Arsenal.

2014-15: Best-placed promoted club: Leicester City

At this stage of the season three years ago, promoted teams filled the Premier League bottom three.

But Leicester’s nine points from 10 games would give them a platform to push on out of trouble, while the teams below them - QPR and Burnley – ended up propping up the table.

The Foxes’ escape - courtesy of seven wins in their last nine games – is seen as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever.

2015-16: Best-placed promoted club: Watford

Newcastle suffered the consequences of Watford’s solid early season return of 13 points – and 13th place in the table – after their opening 10 matches.

And the Hornets rarely looked like relinquishing their grip on a mid-table spot, maintaining that early-season placing to finish with 45 points – eight clear of 18th-placed United – despite the distraction of a run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

2016-17: Best-placed promoted club: Burnley

After repaying the Burnley hierarchy’s faith in him by earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, Sean Dyche kept the Clarets moving forward early last season.

With 11 points from 10 games, Dyche’s men sat in 14th place – but four points clear of 18th-placed Hull.

And although Burnley would finish the season three spots lower, their tally of 40 points was seven clear of the drop zone.