Past records show Newcastle United will not get relegated

Newcastle United fans can forget their post-Burnley blues – because history shows defeat at Turf Moor will not trigger a slide towards relegation.

Despite Monday night's setback, the Magpies have picked up 14 points from their opening 10 games back in the Premier League – ahead of top-flight new boys Brighton and Huddersfield.

And no newly promoted club in the last 10 seasons has dropped straight back down to the Championship after a similarly solid start.

Here, we look season by season at the teams new to – or just back in – the Premier League who have fared best after 10 games and where they finished the campaign.

2008-2009: Best-placed promoted club after 10 games: Hull City

In their maiden Premier League season, Hull City flew to fifth in the table after 10 games, sitting on 20 points with six wins – including a famous 2-1 victory at Arsenal.

The Tigers faced a serious slog from then on, but managed to finish in 17th place, swerving relegation by a point.

2009-2010: Best-placed promoted club: Burnley 

After an encouraging start to their first ever Premier League campaign, Burnley’s impetus slowed to a near halt.

Only four wins all season, and manager Owen Coyle’s sacking in January, saw the Clarets relegated – five points adrift of safety.

But that was after picking up only 12 points in their opening 10 games, compared with Newcastle’s 14.

2010-2011: Best-placed promoted club: West Brom

Roberto Di Matteo’s West Brom got off to a flyer with 15 points from their opening 10 games – just two points off the Champions League places.

But a sudden and savage downturn in form saw the Baggies plummet to 16th in the table – and Di Matteo sacked.

Step forward Roy Hodgson, and a late-season recovery which ensured Albion comfortably survived with 47 points.

 