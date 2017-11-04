Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Tony Pulis' troubles peak as Terriers bag second straight home win

Huddersfield Town climbed to 10th in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, thanks to Rajiv van La Parra's first half heroics.

The Dutch winger capped off a first half mainly dominated by the home side, and his 50th league start for the club, with a 40-yard screamer just a minute before the break.

It was chilly, yet gleaming with sunshine, at the John Smith's Stadium as West Yorkshire prepared to host its 6th Premier League fixture of the 2017-18 season on Remembrance Weekend, and Huddersfield certainly had a weekend to remember last time they played here.

Players were greeted on the pitch by soldiers from the British Army Dishforth and another rapturous atmosphere produced by the (attendance) fans in attendance hoping the game would play out differently to how you’d expect it to on paper.

A minute’s silence to pay respect to the Armed Forces took place in front of an immaculate poppy display courtesy of the Britannia Rescue Stand before kick-off, and it was West Brom who were on the front foot as soon as proceedings got underway.

van La Parra marks 50th start with a stunner

The Baggies flew straight out of the blocks and could’ve gone ahead early on if Lady Luck was on their side. Jay Rodriguez won a corner after a quick break down the right side of the pitch, and the resulting set-piece ended in a small scramble inside the danger area.

Huddersfield had to deal with another corner while still in first gear, but shortly after showed signs of life through Scott Malone who won the home side a corner of their own, Mooy’s delivery from the left didn’t get past the front post though and Evans cleared without fuss.

Malone was proving to be a tough antagonist down the left flank and helped the hosts grow into the game by utilising the attack-minded full-backs available to them. The first real chance of the game came in the 11th minute, as another corner won by Malone reached Christopher Schindler at the back post and the German prodded just over the bar.

 