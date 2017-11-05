Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: Citizens cruise into the international break unbeaten

Manchester City continued their undefeated Premier League campaign with a victory Sunday afternoon against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Bright start

It took less than two minutes for the Citizens to show their attacking prowess against the Gunners. City countered after an Arsenal miscue in the final third and fed Sergio Aguero, but the newly minted record goal scorer went wide of the Arsenal goal. 

City's Kevin De Bruyne continued his wonderful start to the season with the first goal of the match in the 19th minute. The Belgium international had his first shot saved by Petr Cech, but after combining on a quick one two with Fernandinho, City's number seventeen drove the ball across goal and past a diving Cech.

City manager Pep Guardiola threw his hands up in frustration and madness after Raheem Sterling shanked a cross on a two on one scoring opportunity for the Citizens. Sterling and Leroy Sane had broke into a two on one, with only Laurent Koscienly and Cech to beat. Sterling's low cross went miles in front of Sane, and City's manager Guardiola did not hide his frustration on the sideline. 

Arsenal were lucky to still be in the match at halftime, as City had multiple clear cut chances go by the wayside against an over-attacking Arsene Wenger team. The Gunners' best chance of the first half came in injury time, when a low driven shot by Aaron Ramsey was saved by Ederson.

 