Opinion: Who is the right man to replace Tony Pulis at West Brom?

As West Bromwich Albion seek a replacement to fill Tony Pulis' vacated post, the Baggies have begun the search to replace the Welshman in the West Midlands. So who is the best candidate to take the Baggies forward?

Alan Pardew currently leads the race for the Baggies job with former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United manager reportedly set to be assessed by the Albion board in coming days.

Former England boss, Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out the running due to health concerns, whilst Ronald Koeman has declined the club's interest also.

However, Ex-Albion assistant Nigel Pearson and Republic of Ireland boss, Martin O’Neill, are being considered to take over at The Hawthorns.

The pool is narrow for the West Brom board to look to alas, as the Premier League side want to appoint their man before next Tuesday’s home clash against Newcastle United.

Bookies' favourite

Pardew is the outright favourite for the Baggies job but is he the man to take West Brom forward? In the short term he is a very effective manager but he doesn’t seem the type of manager to tick West Brom's long game in mind.

The 56-year-old did lead Newcastle impressive fifth-place finish in his first season with the Magpies, however, his time in the North East became very toxic as the fans wanted him out, similarly to Pulis.

It is thought that Pardew didn’t have full control over transfers but he managed well with the resources he was given.

There are few questions over his tactics either but there are concerns over whether he can last the length with a Premier club. His time at Newcastle was cut short after four years and his tenure at Palace lasted less than two seasons.

Nonetheless, he is a character who will fight for the cause who puts his all into everything, and because of where the Baggies stand he is an attractive option for the Albion board to consider.

Familiar face

Former West Brom assistant Pearson is another candidate to take over at The Hawthorns despite him currently managing second-tier Belgian side OH Leuven.

His time with Leicester City and his relationship with Albion will have an appeal to Baggies chairman John Williams, but with his tendency to be in the media spotlight may force the board to reconsider any appointment.

His time at the King Power Stadium ended on bad terms as he called a journalist an ostrich and was involved in a physical altercation wth Palace’s James McArthur. He was then sacked as Leicester manager when his relationship broke down with the club’s Thai owners after they released his son James from his contract.

Things didn’t get better in his next job as he endured a disappointing spell at Derby County, picking up just four wins in 14 games which gave him a winning ratio of only 28 percent.

But his knowledge of the Premier League and with his spell at West Brom living long in memory of the Albion board, he should be considered as a solid alternative if needed.

Left field choice

Despite the Baggies wanting Premier League experience, a man who could interest the Albion board is Chris Wilder.

The Sheffield United boss has caught the eye this season after building on the Blades' League One winning campaign which has now seen the Yorkshire outfit amongst the promotion places in the Championship.

His impressive record doesn’t stop there as he has been one of the most successful managers in England over the past two years. Wilder has taken an astonishing 229 points from 107 games, won two division titles within his time at Northampton Town and Sheffield United, and now has a chance of Premier League promotion this term.

His lack of top-flight experience might hinder his chances of becoming the new Albion boss but with his impressive record and the lack of managerial options available, Wilder would have turned the eye of West Brom chairman, John Williams.