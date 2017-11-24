Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Predicted XI: Wagner set to ring the changes?

Huddersfield Town take on the ultimate challenge on Sunday afternoon as they face Manchester City at the John Smiths stadium.

The Terriers were embarrassed last time out, losing 4-0 away at Bournemouth, albeit after a poor refereeing performance, whilst City were 2-0 winners at Leicester.

City have been the pace-setters this season, yet to lose a league fixture, whereas Town have defied the odds once already this season beating City’s rivals, Manchester United.

Its fair to say we could need to see a couple of changes to the side on display at Dean Court if Huddersfield are to come away from the match with anything.

The defence needs to be on point

Goalkeeper - Jonas Lossl: The Dane wasn’t really at fault for the goals last time out, but has shown this season how important to the team he is as he has properly solidified his place in the starting line-up.

Right-back – Tommy Smith: The first defensive change comes with the Captain returning to the side. He has a lot more strength than Florent Hadergjonaj, as well as experience when it comes to the style of football David Wagner plays, as well as has a lot to prove after being dropped after a string of poor performances previously.

Centre-back – Mathias Jørgensen: It has been a very inconsistent season for the Danish international, but there is no denying that on his day he is unbeatable. He will be hungry to put in a performance like recent weeks and hope that last week was just a blip.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: It will be the first game back for the German after serving his one-match suspension, but he has arguably been Town's player of the season so far. He should return to help solidify the back line and marshal the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Left-back – Chris Löwe: With it being more of a defensive-minded set-up, it's expected that Löwe will also be called up to prove his worth as Scott Malone is very attacking minded. Löwe has more experience and has a lot to prove.

A change in formation?

Centre-midfielder – Jonathan Hogg: After the birth of his son, Hogg should come back into the fold to do the dirty side of the game and help try to stop the likes of Kevin De Bruyne from producing his magic.

Centre-midfielder – Aaron Mooy: Mooy should now be feeling more refreshed after his swift return from the Australian national side last time out. Mooy has been at the heart of most things positive about Town this season, and he will be looking to do one over his former side.

Centre-midfielder – Danny Williams: A rejig in formation proved vital for Town's win against United with this same midfield. Williams has endless stamina levels and with Town expected to do a lot of defending, the three holding midfielders could be pivotal to Town getting anything from the game.

Left-wing – Tom Ince: Ince so far this season has shown he can defend just as well as attack, and with a potential counter-attacking set-up, his pace and ability to run at players will help get Town forward and possibly a goal.

Right-wing – Rajiv van La Parra: Seems revitalised in his last few games and has become very important to Towns side with his ability to get forward and whip balls into the box.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: Although Mounié is pushing for a start to help contribute to Huddersfield’s goal scoring issues, Depoitre on paper seems more suited for this fixture to chase down lost causes and put himself about the City defence.