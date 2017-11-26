Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings after yet another dramatic ending against the Clarets

Arsenal moved up to 4th in the Premier League in the most dramatic of circumstances, as they left it very late to see off Burnley at Turf Moor, yet again.

The Gunners were awarded a late, late penalty, as Aaron Ramsey was alleged to be bundled to the floor by Burnley defender, James Tarkowski. As a result, Alexis Sanchez stood up and slotted in a dramatic, winning penalty, to hand Arsenal three massive points.

It’s the third game running against Burnley where the Gunners have snatched a win in injury time, with Arsene Wenger’s men moving three clear of their opponents as a result. Here are the Arsenal player ratings from an eventful afternoon at Turf Moor.

Goalkeeper:

Petr Cech – 7 – Very commanding as always in the Arsenal goal was the veteran keeper. Made a fantastic save early on in the first half, tipping Joey Gudmundsson’s strike on to the post to keep the scores level.

Defenders:

Laurent Koscienly – 7 – Another solid performance from Arsenal’s stand-in captain. Dealt with the majority of the balls thrown in to the box by Burnley, as Wenger’s defenders overcame a testing challenge at Turf Moor.

Skhodran Mustafi – 8 – For the second week running, it was yet another brilliant showing from the German international. Threw himself in the way of everything, as well as being equal to the physical challenge possessed by the Clarets.

Nacho Monreal – 6 – Struggled at times during the first half, though was much improved in the second half. Had Mustafi and Koscielny to bail him out when under pressure, as Burnley targeted the Spaniard when going forwards.

Hector Bellerin – 5 – A rather poor afternoon from the young defender, as he struggled to really effect the game in any way possible. Rather sloppy when on the ball also, handing Burnley possession back on numerous occasions.

Sead Kolasinac – 6 – Like with Bellerin, struggled to really impact the game in an attacking sense. Though, was influential in the build-up to the penalty, as it was the Bosnian’s header back across goal which led to Ramsey being dragged down.

Midfielders:

Granit Xhaka – 7 – Much better second half compared to his first, as the Swiss dictated play in that midfield. Was helped by the introduction of Jack Wilshere late on, with the two linking up nicely in the lead up to the penalty.

Aaron Ramsey – 6 – Can’t fault the Welshman’s desire and energy as he was in the thick of everything in an attacking sense for the Gunners. Missed a glorious chance in the first half, but made up for it by winning the penalty late on.

Forwards:

Alex Iwobi – 4 – A really poor afternoon’s work from the Nigerian. Struggled to make an impact on the game at all, was sloppy on and off the ball. Was hooked off with just under half an hour to go,

Alexis Sanchez – 6 - Was a rather quiet day for the Chilean, as he cut a rather frustrated figure for a large majority of the game. Though, as always when called on he delivers, and did so in dramatic fashion late on with the penalty.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6 – Couldn’t get going at all could Arsenal’s record signing, as it was a poor afternoon for the majority of the Gunners’ attacking players. Created a fantastic chance for Ramsey in the first half, but apart from that was barely involved.

Substitutes:

Jack Wilshere – 6 – Came on for Iwobi with a good chunk of the game to go. Influential in the final ten minutes, as the England midfielder found pockets of space as Burnley tired.

Danny Welbeck – 5 – Replaced Lacazette with twenty or so minutes remaining. Stuggled to make a big impact, but looked to run and get in behind that Burnley defence.