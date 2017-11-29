Cech applauds Arsenal fans. Source: Arsenal

Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield: Player ratings as Arsenal swamp newly promoted team

Mesut Ozil stole the show at the Emirates, but how well did he play compared to his team-mates?

KianLong
Kian Long

Arsenal came up against Huddersfield in this weeks batch of midweek games. The game resulted in an emphatic result for the Gunners, but it never looked like it would be easy.

There were a few notable performers for the North London side, as well as some cult heroes,so how did each individual do?

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - 8/10

He was tested a lot more than Arsene Wenger would have hoped, however he kept the clean sheet and looked comfortable as always whenever he was called upon.

Defence

Laurent Koscielny - 7/10

He helped his defensive partners as well as Petr Cech in keeping the clean sheet and he wasn't afraid to put his body on the line.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7/10

He misplaced a few passes, however he did well to recover fromthem and his good form continues.

Nacho Monreal - 7/10

Another solid performance from the Spaniard, he rarely ever puts a foot wrong and he proved once more why he's Arsenal's cult hero.

Midfield 

Hector Bellerin - 6/10

He looked uncomfortable when receiving possession but fortunately it wasn't costly.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Some of his passes were a little off target but that was to be expected given the wet conditions. Other than that, a solid performance from the Swiss.

Aaron Ramsey - 8/10

He provided two assists, including an excellent flick to find Alexandre Lacazette early on. He proved to be a menace in and around Huddersfield's box, as he so often has this season.

Sead Kolasinac - 7/10

He rampaged forward a lot, which is what he likes to do. He came close to scoring a few times but in the end he settled for the one assist.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attack

Mesut Ozil - 9/10

Wow, what a performance! It took a while, but the second half was owned by the German international. He recorded two assists and a goal in under four minutes, proving how vital he is to Arsenal's attack.

Alexandre Lacazette - 8/10

He played very well when he was on, but a knock forced him to miss the second half. He secured Arsenal's first as well as making many of his trademarks run behind the defence.

Alexis Sanchez - 8/10

He gave the ball away a few times but that can be forgiven when he's flying, and he was definitely flying tonight. He got on the scoresheet and looked to torment the Huddersfield back line.

Substitutes 

Olivier Giroud - 8/10

We all know the Frenchman loves a goal from the bench, and he managed two today, however he could have got four! Fantastic half from from Giroud, Arsenal needed that confidence boost following Lacazette's injury. 

Jack Wilshere - N/A

Wasn't given enough of a chance to receive an accurate rating.

Danny Welbeck - N/A

Wasn't given enough of a chance to receive an accurate rating.

