QPR v Leeds United Preview: Leeds look for second away win in a row against struggling Hoops

Saturday will see Leeds United travel to Loftus Road as they take on Ian Holloway's QPR in the Championship.

Thomas Christiansen's side go to the country's capital in high hopes after a recent run of form that has seen them pick up seven out of a possible twelve points in the league.

QPR on the other hand haven't won a game since they beat high flyers Sheffield United 1-0 at home at the end of October. The Hoops have picked up just one point from their last five league games since.

Hoops hoping to turn their form around

QPR go into Saturday's game on the back of a 1-0 loss away at Preston. That result made in four losses in five games for the Hoops.

Ian Holloways side have won just 4 matches all season, with their last win coming at the end of the month of October. Half of those wins however, have come at Loftus Road, a place where they have only lost twice all season.

In fact they have only lost once in their last three home games, with two wins against top of the table Wolves and high flyers Sheffield United.

QPR sit 18th in the Championship table on twenty-two points, six points clear of the relegation zone.

"Bring it on" says Holloway as he looks forward to Leeds clash

Despite Leeds improving their form in recent weeks, Ian Holloway fully believes that his side can pick up all three points at home this weekend.

"Leeds are a good team but I think we can win the game- so bring it on," he stated in his pre-match press conference.

"Wherever Leeds are in the table is irrelevant. It's about us putting our game o them and getting the points."

Leeds targeting back to back away wins against QPR

Once upon a time Thomas Christiansen's Leeds United side were unplayable at the top of the table, but six losses in seven league games saw the Whites slide down the Championship table. However, a recent turn in form has seen Leeds pick up seven points from a possible twelve.

Leeds are currently in 8th place in the league table, just five points shy off of the play-off places.

Before Leeds took away a 2-0 from Barnsley, they hadn't won a game on the road since they ran out 3-0 winners at Bristol City in October.

In their last game however, they failed to go on and win the game after taking the lead against Aston Villa last Friday night. Henri Lansbury's strike from long range secured Villa a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Team news

A big boost for hosts' QPR tomorrow as Nedum Onuoha returns to the squad after suffering from a hamstring injury.

Defender Alex Baptiste and forward Jamie Mackie are both banned, however the Hoops can welcome back Luke Freeman after his suspension.

Elsewhere there is a big blow for Leeds as Spanish maestro Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the Whites' 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa last Friday night.

However midfielder Eunan O'Kane is back for selection for the visitors.