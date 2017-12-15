Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview: Trip to the Emirates not what Magpies want right now

Newcastle United’s winless streak is expected to stretch to nine games when they travel to Arsenal.

Expectations are low in the United camp ahead of the trip to the Emirates, whose only win there came in 2010 – when the Magpies were a newly promoted club.

The reality is Rafael Benitez and his player are in desperate need of getting some points on the board.

With the deathly situation Newcastle find themselves in, picking up points when the odds are stacked against them is something they may have to accomplish.

Horrific downturn in form for Toon Army

Since the Magpies last won against Crystal Palace on October 21, they have dropped from sixth to 16th, with a six-point lead over the bottom three being reduced to one.

From a possible 24 points, United have only managed to accumulate a single point – worryingly sitting in an alarming territory.

With Palace away at Leicester City and West Ham United visiting Stoke City, the Geordie faithful may find themselves in the relegation places come 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

Team News

Benitez will travel to London without Jonjo Shelvey at his disposal as he starts the first of his two-match ban following his second yellow late on in the midweek defeat to Everton.

Left-back Paul Dummett is expected to return to the matchday squad after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in the opening day of the competitive season.

Arsenal will be without Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey due to injury. It is reported that striker Alexandre Lacazette could also set to miss out.

Shkodran Mustafi is thought to be ready to rejoin the heart of the Gunners defence after a thigh complaint has sidelined the defender in recent weeks.

Clutching at straws or is this the best time to play Arsenal?

Arsene Wenger’s side’s form has stuttered of late as they are without a victory in three matches.

The 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United has seemingly taken something out the Gunners - having to settle for a point away at Southampton and West Ham.

Newcastle have gone on to open the scoring in defeats at Chelsea and Man United – so maybe – just maybe, an early goal for the visitors might cause the home fans to voice their displeasure – making it a tough atmosphere for Wenger’s men.

Emirates record – Look away Magpies fans

Newcastle have lost their last nine games against the Gunners.

Since Arsenal moved from Highbury in 2006, they have dropped only four points in nine league meetings with their visitors. (W1, D1, L7)

Kieron Dyer’s goal in 2006 earned the Magpies a point on their first ever visit – with their only win following four years later.

Newcomers from the Championship, Chris Hughton guided Newcastle to victory courtesy of a first-half header from Andy Carroll.

Benitez will be praying the newly promoted tag can work in their favour once more.