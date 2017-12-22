Aston Villa v Sheffield United Preview: Play-off places at risk for both sides at Villa Park

Saturday night will see Steve Bruce's Aston Villa side take on Sheffield United under the Villa Park floodlights.

Aston Villa go into the Championship clash having only picked up two points from their last three league games, losing 2-0 away at Derby County last time out.

Meanwhile Chris Wilder's side head into the game hoping to turn their form around having lost four in their last five league games.

Aston Villa hoping to bounce back after loss

Steve Bruce's men have looked much improved this season compared to last. From finishing 13th in the Championship league table last season, they now sit 5th and in a play-off position.

However they did lose a crucial clash last weekend, losing 2-0 away against in-form play-off rivals Derby County.

Having not won a game in their last three league matches, their play-off spot is now in jeopardy along with Saturdays opponents Sheffield United.

After Leeds United turned their form around, picking up thirteen points out of a possible eighteen in their last six league games, it has put them just one win away from claiming a play-off spot.

With Ipswich and Preston following closely behind, it is not mathematically impossible that we could see both Aston Villa and Sheffield United outside of the top six.

​Out of form Sheffield United hoping to turn their fortunes around

It wasn't too long ago when the Blades were battling it out for the top two positions of the Championship, but having only picked up one point from their last five league games they now find themselves in 6th place, just one point above Leeds who sit in 7th.

They go into tomorrows clash on the back of a 1-0 loss away at Preston North End last weekend, but manager Chris Wilder is confident that his side will "put on a performance and get a result that upsets the odds," and says that his side are "not one million miles off from getting our season back up and running again."

Team news

​Aston Villa can welcome back forward Keinan Davis after he missed the defeat to Derby through illness.

Steve Bruce also revealed that defender John Terry should be available again in the next few weeks.

However midfielders Josh Onomah and Henri Lansbury are both big doubts for the Sheffield United clash.

​Meanwhile Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is hopeful that midfielder's Mark Duffy and David Brooks will be back for game.