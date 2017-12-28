Carlos Carvalhal believes Swansea City “can” avoid relegation

Swansea City’s new manager Carlos Carvalhal has said that he believes the Swans can stay up this season.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager joined Swansea on a deal until the end of the season, with an option for an extension.

Swansea sit at the bottom of the table with 13 points, five adrift of West Ham United in 17th place.

We can do it

Speaking to the Swansea official website, Carvalhal said: “I feel very motivated, this is the word,”

“It will be a difficult challenge.” The 51-year-old admitted. “We know the position we are in at the moment, but we can do it.

“It will be tough and we will need the support of everybody. We will try to show strong commitment from us and from the players on the pitch, and of course we need big support from the fans because they really can make the difference.”

Carvalhal is clearly aware of the task at hand, admitting that “In this moment, maybe if you ask 100 people who follow football, they will say Swansea are going to get relegated,

“This is the general idea. Maybe some people will say we need a miracle. But when things are in the hands of men, it’s not a miracle you need.”

No need for prayers

Carvalhal went on to say: “It’s in our hands and we can manage things. We don’t need divine help.

“We need strong commitment to move things forward. I promise we will try very hard to change things around.”

Swansea have long strayed away from their famous ‘The Swansea Way’ ethos that has inspired a certain type of manager and player to join the club, but appointing Carvalhal could well be a return to the values that were once embedded in the club.

Carvalhal said: “This competition is very hard and we are not in a good position. We don’t promise anything, but we will work hard and try to play good football so the fans can recognise our identity on the pitch.”

The Portuguese continued: “For a long time I have wanted to work in the Premier League,

“I have worked with some good clubs – I have experienced Uefa competitions with Besiktas, Braga and Sporting, and even when I started coaching in the third division we got to the final of the cup so we got into Europe.

“We played against some English teams and we usually did well in those games. Of course it’s the place we want to be and it’s the place where we think we belong. I think our level will be here.”

Carvalhal’s first opportunity to prove to the world that Swansea do belong in the Premier League is on Saturday, where his side travel to Watford ahead of a very difficult schedule.