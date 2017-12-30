Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley: Drab weather lead to drab affair as spoils are shared
David Wagner welcomes Sean Dyche to Huddersfield

Jonas Lössl stood firm to deny Burnley a win on the road

adamclapham
Adam Clapham
HuddersfieldLössl; Malone, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj (Smith 46'); Van La Parra, Mooy, Hogg, Ince (Lolly 54'), Quaner (Williams 81'); Depoitre
BurnleyPope; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor; Arfield, Cork, Hendrick (Vokes 72'), Defour, Gudmondsson; Barnes (Wells 79')
REFEREEPaul Tierney (ENG): Bookings - Zanka, Mee, Lolley

On a damp afternoon in West Yorkshire, the football was just marginally better than the weather as fans were left witnessing a 0-0 draw.

High flying Burnley started the game in seventh place, just seven points shy of the magic '40 points' which almost certainly guarantees Premier League survival.

Huddersfield, however, sat ten points behind in eleventh; a remarkable effort in the first half of the season has drifted them away from the drop. 

After Town paid tribute to supporters and players who have passed away in the last year, they got the game started and came close early on. 

Colin Quaner's drive at the Burnley goal escaped the defence, only for the in-form Nick Pope to palm it away. Jonathan Hogg hit a dipping half-volley from the resulting corner narrowly over the bar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jeff Hendrick denied

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net on twelve minutes, but Jeff Hendrick was flagged offside at the back post as Lössl pulled the ball out of the net. 

Jóhann Gudmundsson got the best of the Hogg and Scott Malone as he darted into the area, ghosting past with ease, although the ensuing shot placed inches wide of the post. 

Multiple set-pieces from both sides threatened as the second half came to a close, but the closest chance was a high and wide effort from Malone. He was teed up at the edge of the area but couldn't create a threatening chance. 

 

Lössl stands firm

The action continued straight from the whistle. Phil Bardsley's curled effort from 20 yards tested Lössl before the Finnish International bailed the Terriers out of jail.

Large waves of appeals flooded from the Burnley bench after Hendrick had appeared to have been brought down by Lössl in the area, but referee Paul Tierney waved it away. A lucky near-miss for Wagner's side who really had to dig in deep throughout the second half. 

Nahki Wells left Huddersfield for Burnley back in the summer. The Bermudan International almost came back to haunt his former side. Substitute Sam Vokes' flick found Wells who fired low but couldn't put past Jonas Lössl and nick the points for the Lancashire outfit.

Points shared won't be passed up by either side, keen to avoid defeat. With two games in the space of 48 hours, Huddersfield travelling to Leicester and Burnley host Liverpool, both sides were adamant not to concede defeat.

