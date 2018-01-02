Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur team news: Harry Kane starts on the bench after illness

Swansea City AFC

Team news from the Liberty Stadium.

Jack Mceachen

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has failed to overcome a cold and starts on the bench against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The England international forward has not completely shrugged off his illness and will now start on the bench as he attempts to become the first player in 71 years to score hat-tricks in three successive English league games.

Spurs have made four changes to the side that beat Southampton 5-2 on Boxing Day, with Kieran Tripper, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente in for Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Moussa Dembele and Kane.

Swansea have made three changes from the team that came from behind to win at Watford on Saturday, as Mike van der Hoorn, Angel Rangel and Nathan Dyer come in for Kyle Naughton, Roque Mesa and Tammy Abraham. 

Ayew up front

Swansea have opted to play Jordan Ayew up front alongside Dyer, as the home side struggle with injuries to their frontmen during the busy festive schedule.

Wilfried Bony misses his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Abraham came off after an hour during the win over Watford on Saturday, as manager Carlos Carvalhal admitted that the stomach injury existed prior to the game and that the plan was to sub him off.

However Oliver McBurnie was brought on in place of Abraham, and played a huge part in the comeback and assisted Ayew’s goal.

Wanyama

While Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama returns to the bench tonight, joining the matchday squad for the first time since August.

Wanyama has been sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out of action after featuring in the first two games of the season.

Swansea system

Swansea appear to have switched to a 5-3-2 shape in order to deal with the several attacking weapons that Spurs have at their disposal. 

In the win over Watford, Carvlhal started the game in a 4-4-2 shape with Sam Clucas playing on the right and Renato Sanches on the left. They swapped wings before Luciano Narsingh was introduced at half-time on the right flank.

Naughton starts his three-match suspension tonight after accepted the FA’s charge of violent conduct for his stamp on Stefano Okaka.

Lineups

Swansea: Fabianski; Rangel, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Clucas, Carroll, Sanches; Dyer, Ayew.

Spurs: Lloris; Tripper, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Eriksen; Lamela, Alli, Son, Llorente. 

