Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton: Kane breaks goal-scoring record as Spurs outclass Saints at Wembley

Harry Kane once again showed that there is no limits to his powers, as he broke the record for not only the most Premier League goals but the most across Europe in a calender year with his second hat-trick in three days, as Tottenham Hotspur were 5-2 victors over a shoddy Southampton side.

It was bright start to proceedings for Mauricio Pochettino's men with Chirstian Eriksen's disallowed goal before Kane's record-breaking goal in the 22nd minute, Spurs had to remain on their toes however with Danny Rose hitting the post at the wrong end of the field after a backpass header to Hugo Lloris went awry, but their worries were calmed with Kane's second six minutes before the break.

Southampton were close to finding their way back into the clash at the beginning of the second period with Mario Lemina hitting the crossbar but quick-fire goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min ended it as a contest.

Sofiane Boufal managed to pull one back but was quick to regain Spurs' four-goal advantage with his third and their fifth in 67th minute but a late effort from Dušan Tadić saved face for Mauricio Pellegrino's men.

Re-writing the record books

All of the talk ahead of the clash was surrounding Kane and being on the cusp of history with the striker just goal behind Alan Shearer for the most Premier League goals in a calender year, it started well for Spurs as Eriksen was inches away from giving his side the lead only denied by the offside flag but the inevitable goal from Kane arrived 22 minutes in.

It was Eriksen who provided the ball in from the left-hand side as it went towards the back post, it proved too easy for the England international as he rose highest to head home his 37th league goal of an astounding 2017.

​His hard work was almost thrown away immediately as Saints showed that they were far from out of the contest, good build-up play comes to Boufal whose effort can only be parried by Hugo Lloris. Rose looked to extinguish the danger with a cushioned header back to the Frenchman, but it looped over the keeper who did enough to collect on the goal-line and avoid quite the calamity.

Breaking Messi and Ronaldo's oligopoly

It would be very difficult to see how the year could get any better for Kane but the striker managed to go one better with his second of the afternoon, it was great from Spurs as Alli released Son on the left and it was simply enough for Kane to side-foot the cross home from close-range to become the year's highest goalscorer ahead of Lionel Messi and the first since 2009 that was neither Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

It only seemed to be going one way for Pelligrino's men as they came out for the second period, but they were inches away from finding an avenue back into the contest as Lemina curled a great effort from outside the area but was denied by the crossbar.

That seemed to shake the home side back into gear as two quick-fire goals ended the contest at the national stadium, Alli received the ball back from Son on the edge of the area as he was pushed onto his right and rolled his effort into bottom corner with some help from right-hand post.

​Alli then turned provider as Spurs quickly broke from Nathan Redmond's mistake on the edge of Spurs' area, Alli strode forward before playing the through ball for Son on the right-hand side of the area and made no mistake as he fired it low into the opposite corner.

Scant consolation

Some Saints fan will have felt slightly hard done by considering their side had hit the woodwork on two separate occasions, and they managed to find some shred of a consolation for the travelling supporters.

A punt from Fraser Forster looked to have been cleared but an excellent header from Shane Long set Boufal clear on the left-hand side. He struck well but Lloris certainly should have done better at the near post as the Moroccan's managed to trickle in.

Any glimpse of optimism from Southampton were all but instantaneously extinguished as Kane completed his second hat-trick in three days, Alli released the striker through on goal with Forster quick off his line and just coolly lofted over his compatriot to complete his eighth trio of the calender year.

Though the contest had been over for quite some time the scoring was yet to relinquish as Southampton had the final say, it was once again poor from Lloris as he made a hash of the corner by palming into Tadić who did well to lob it over Kane looking to block on the line but it would little to ruin a special afternoon for England's golden boy.