Mark Hughes sacked as Stoke City manager

Mark Hughes has been sacked by Stoke City after their FA Cup defeat against League Two side Coventry City.

The Welshman was under big pressure, losing six of his last eight games in charge, the Stoke board finally pulling the trigger after an embarrassing cup loss.

Ryan Giggs and Steve McClarren have been linked to the club as his replacement.

The sacking

After a disappointing first half of the 2017/18 Premier League season, the fans have been growing restless for some time.

The side are currently sitting in the relegation zone, with only twenty points out of twenty-two games. Stoke have also been knocked out of both cup competitions, losing to a side in a lower division each time.

Stoke have got the worst goal difference in the league, and have already conceded 47 league goals. While sides around them appear to be getting out of their mire on an upwards trajectory, things only seem to be getting gloomier in the Potteries.

Replacement?

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has been named as a possible replacement for the Welshman. Ex-Everton manager Ronald Koeman has also been named several times, but it's understood that he's not so keen to return to England so quickly after his Goodison sacking.

Ryan Giggs will likely throw his name into the hat, but you knew that already.

Stoke will hope to find a new boss quickly, but fans may be concerned given rumours that they waited so long to sack Hughes due to fears that they'd struggle to bring the right man in.