How Stoke’s 3-4-2-1 formation has tackled their goal-scoring woes

In 2014, Mark Hughes steered Stoke City to their first top-half Premier League finish in his first year at the club. It was also the first time Stoke had ranked among the league’s top 10 high-scoring teams in a season.

Although the Welshman repeated both feats in 2015, Stoke finished each of the last two seasons as the league 15th-highest scorers. The magic had begun to wear off and, by the end of last season, some fans were beginning to question Hughes’ ability to bring it back.

The summer brought changes, though, that appear to have rejuvenated Stoke’s creative flow.

Although four goals in the first four matches of 2017-18 may not appear much to shout about, the two home performances against Arsenal and Manchester United in particular have showcased the new order at the bet365 Stadium.

3-4-2-1 formation

Hughes prioritised defensive reinforcements in the transfer window, not only bringing in new faces but a new 3-4-2-1 formation – occasionally toyed with last season, with varying results.

If the changes have helped shore up a leaky defence, the team has looked a lot more fluid on the ball, with more bodies free to get into the opposition half.

The evident chemistry between old and new faces amid such a tactical overhaul promises much for the season ahead.

Shaqiri question: solved?

Xherdan Shaqiri has struggled for fitness in two seasons at Stoke. When he has played, he’s often looked lost out on the wing – isolated, running up dead-ends with just a sole striker to aim a cross at.

In the middle of the pitch is where he has done the most damage, and he begins a lot more tucked in now in the new 3-4-2-1 than he was previously.

Though he still has the remit to explore space out wide, Shaqiri can now join in the short passing in the opponent’s half more easily, and perhaps work a shooting opportunity.

Still prone to losing possession cheaply in dangerous places, the Swiss has looked more threatening now he has been brought in from the cold out wide.