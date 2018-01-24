Are we likely to see better all round performances now Alexis Sanchez has left Arsenal?

Alexis Sanchez has been the key figurehead to Arsenal since he arrived from FC Barcelona in 2014. On the back of an emphatic World Cup that year, the Chilean was backed to deliver for the Gunners.

And so he did; in his first season with the club, he contributed to 24 league goals. This season saw Sanchez lift the community shield on his debut, and the FA Cup later on in the season, Arsenal retaining the trophy.

He soon became a real fan favourite, and a favourite of manager Arsene Wenger. He would often come up with the goods for the Gunners, including in his two FA Cup finals.

However, the Summer transfer window was the turning point, which made a large majority of Arsenal fans and players lose respect for him. He seemed certain to join Manchester City, but Arsenal couldn't solidify the deal for his replacement, Thomas Lemar.

There was speculation that the dressing room had turned against Alexis Sanchez, and his performances on the pitch didn't do much to disprove that.

He wasn't the player we all know he can be, which ultimately led to him being sold to Manchester United in this window.

A deal to benefit both sides?

There's no denying that Alexis Sanchez is a top quality player, and his talent will be sincerely missed. However, this deal could prove to benefit both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Quite frankly, his presence was toxic. He would often try to do everything himself, and more often than not, be dispossessed as a result. The story was always the same, he would then proceed to blame his teammates for it.

Manchester United play a different style of football to Arsenal. Under Jose Mourinho, they're much more determined to win every loose ball; a desire in which Alexis Sanchez can relate to.

Where as Arsenal play a more free-flowing, interchangeable style of football, which will benefit new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sven Mislintat, Arsenal's new head of recruitment, signaled the Armenian play-maker for that exact reason.

With Alexis Sanchez leaving the Emirates, each player will be on the same wavelength, and there will be a more positive attitude overall.