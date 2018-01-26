Glen Johnson thrown a lifeline by new Stoke City boss Paul Lambert

Veteran defender Glen Johnson might still have a future at the bet365 stadium after impressing Paul Lambert in training.

The new boss has publicly praised new club signing right back Moritz Bauer and says he's "excited" by his potential, but also gave a slight mention towards Johnson.

The former England international, who turns 34 this year, has only made four appearances this season but has caught the wanted attention of the Lambert since he has arrived.

Friendly Fire

After an impressive debut against Manchester United and with a quick follow up against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, Bauer has impressed in his short time with the Potters.

Lambert complimented the Austrian full-back, saying: "He’s done excellent for somebody just coming into the game and adjusting as quickly as he has. He’s been excellent the last two games.

"He’ll have competition there as well. Glen Johnson has trained incredibly well. He’s been fantastic him."

Lambert then gave an all-around compliment about the squad, saying: "I’ve been pleased with everybody’s attitude and application to train."

Augsburg defender Kostas Stafylidis, followed Bauer to the Potteries this January and is preparing a challenge to household favourite Erik Pieters for the left back position.

"He’s a really good player," Lambert said, "but Erik Pieters, I thought, was outstanding on Saturday, so the competition is there. Two experienced left backs and they can perform."

Stand up and fight

Lambert held a double training session on Wednesday ahead of a day off on Thursday, but the players were back in today and will also train tomorrow before having Sunday off ahead of a tight turn around for Wednesday's home game against Watford, who also have just appointed a new manager in Javi Gracia.

If the Potters can bring in any of the three on Lambert's wishlist with the signings they've already made, then they may have a strong chance of being able to hold on to their Premier League status.