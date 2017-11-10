Stoke City's Jack Butland withdraws from England duty due to injury

Jack Butland has sustained a broken finger whilst on international duty and has subsequently withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

It is being reported that the shot-stopper will be sidelined for four to six weeks but surgery won’t be required.

The Stoke City 'keeper was expected to be involved, in either of the friendlies, after starting in England’s final World Cup Qualifier when winning 1-0 in Lithuania.

Prior to that Lithuania match, Gareth Southgate praised the form and attitude of Butland and said 'He’s ready for the role' when questioned about the number one spot.

Injury Woe

Butland has previously been capped six times at international level but this is not the first injury he’s picked up representing the Three Lions.

The 24-year-old sustained an ankle injury against Germany back in March 2016, which kept him out of action for over a year.

It wasn’t until April 2017 when Butland returned to action for Stoke’s first team when starting in goal away at Swansea.

Ever Present

The goalkeeper has featured in all of Stoke’s 11 Premier League matches so far this season but he could miss out on up to eight fixtures if ruled out for the full six weeks.

Trips to Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham plus home fixtures against Liverpool and Swansea are the games Butland is likely to be sidelined for.

The former Birmingham City shot-stopper will be hoping to return before 12 December when the Potters travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Butland took to Twitter to tell of his disappointment: “Bit of luck would go a miss, but can’t keep me down for long! Be back soon.”

Grant to Deputise

Lee Grant is the man to step-in whilst Butland is out and he did well when called upon after joining from Derby.

The 34-year-old has featured twice this season with both appearances coming in the League Cup while he played 28 Premier League games last season in Butland’s absence.

He kept nine clean sheets and conceded 34 goals during the last campaign but is the one manager Mark Hughes will turn to, especially with the Brighton game coming up.