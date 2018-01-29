Swansea City vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners looking to settle business on the field as well as off it

Rock-bottom Swansea City travel to face an Arsenal side struggling to move out of sixth place on Tuesday night with the two teams both looking for three points for very different reasons.

Things are looking promising at Arsenal currently, on the rise of a terrible end to 2017. They recently beat Chelsea 2-1 to reach the Carabao Cup final, as well as beating fellow London rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 courtesy of an emphatic first-half display.

Likewise, Swansea are on the up after ending Liverpool's lengthy unbeaten run with a huge victory at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night. They are on a five-game unbeaten run after an FA Cup draw at Notts County.

A busy end to the window from Arsenal

Arsenal, who had to bid farewell to Alexis Sánchez, welcomed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the club last Monday as they completed a swap deal with Manchester United.

The Armenian was ineligible to face Chelsea, due to him being cup tied, but he will be hoping to make his Arsenal debut here.

Arsenal's business didn't stop there, as they seem increasingly likely to sign the midfielder's former Borussia Dortmund teammate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal fans were very happy when news of the Gabonese international broke, as it shows a clear sign of intent from Arséne Wenger and co. as they look to restore their top-four status.

The Gunners will be hopeful they can emulate their recent performance off the pitch, on the pitch as they face Swansea.

A must win for both sides

Swansea, although they are clear underdogs in this fixture, shouldn't be underestimated in this tie.

The bottom half of the Premier League table is as tight as it could possibly be, with only eight points separating 20th and ninth place.

A win against Arsenal could take Swansea as high as 17th, out of the relegation zone, assuming other results go their way.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to overtake bitter rivals Spurs, who sit just three points ahead of them. Spurs take on United on Wednesday night, so the Gunners may be rooting for Sánchez to come up with the goods for his new club.

Expect a very open game?

Both teams undeniably have their flaws. However, one thing that can be said for both of them, is that they've had defensive frailties this season.

Arsenal have the worst defensive record out of the top six teams, where Swansea have the worst out of the bottom three.

While Arsenal will fancy their chances going forward, a lot more so than Swansea, there will still potentially be holes for the Swans to pick out should they fancy going forward.

Without Sánchez, there should be no problem going off the Londoners' last two outings without him.

Wenger may hope that such a positive increase in recent results is accompanied by a similarly strong squad harmony, with the Arsenal players likely glad that the complex Sánchez saga has been brought to an end.