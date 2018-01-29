Cech applauds Arsenal fans. Source: Arsenal

Arsenal FC

Swansea City vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners looking to settle business on the field as well as off it

Swansea City vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners looking to settle business on the field as well as off it

Swansea City host Arsenal on Tuesday evening in a must win game for both sides.

KianLong
Kian Long

Rock-bottom Swansea City travel to face an Arsenal side struggling to move out of sixth place on Tuesday night with the two teams both looking for three points for very different reasons.

Things are looking promising at Arsenal currently, on the rise of a terrible end to 2017. They recently beat Chelsea 2-1 to reach the Carabao Cup final, as well as beating fellow London rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 courtesy of an emphatic first-half display.

Likewise, Swansea are on the up after ending Liverpool's lengthy unbeaten run with a huge victory at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night. They are on a five-game unbeaten run after an FA Cup draw at Notts County.

A busy end to the window from Arsenal

Arsenal, who had to bid farewell to Alexis Sánchez, welcomed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the club last Monday as they completed a swap deal with Manchester United.

The Armenian was ineligible to face Chelsea, due to him being cup tied, but he will be hoping to make his Arsenal debut here.

Arsenal's business didn't stop there, as they seem increasingly likely to sign the midfielder's former Borussia Dortmund teammate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal fans were very happy when news of the Gabonese international broke, as it shows a clear sign of intent from Arséne Wenger and co. as they look to restore their top-four status.

The Gunners will be hopeful they can emulate their recent performance off the pitch, on the pitch as they face Swansea.

A must win for both sides

Swansea, although they are clear underdogs in this fixture, shouldn't be underestimated in this tie.

The bottom half of the Premier League table is as tight as it could possibly be, with only eight points separating 20th and ninth place.

A win against Arsenal could take Swansea as high as 17th, out of the relegation zone, assuming other results go their way.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to overtake bitter rivals Spurs, who sit just three points ahead of them. Spurs take on United on Wednesday night, so the Gunners may be rooting for Sánchez to come up with the goods for his new club. 

Expect a very open game?

Both teams undeniably have their flaws. However, one thing that can be said for both of them, is that they've had defensive frailties this season.

Arsenal have the worst defensive record out of the top six teams, where Swansea have the worst out of the bottom three. 

While Arsenal will fancy their chances going forward, a lot more so than Swansea, there will still potentially be holes for the Swans to pick out should they fancy going forward.

Without Sánchez, there should be no problem going off the Londoners' last two outings without him.  

Wenger may hope that such a positive increase in recent results is accompanied by a similarly strong squad harmony, with the Arsenal players likely glad that the complex Sánchez saga has been brought to an end.

VAVEL Logo

    Arsenal FC News

    Proving his worth: Danny Welbeck's rejuvenated Arsenal career

    a day ago

    Rob Holding hails Bernd Leno after crucial saves against Watford

    3 days ago

    Arsenal vs Watford Preview: Gunners look to continue winning streak against in-form Watford

    4 days ago

    Unai Emery reveals very little about Ramsey contract news ahead of Watford 

    4 days ago

    As it happened: Two late goals enough for Arsenal as they defeat Watford

    5 days ago

    Arsenal forced to listen to January offers for Aaron Ramsey

    5 days ago

    Arsenal 3-1 Brentford: Gunners withstand second half pressure to progress in Carabao Cup

    6 days ago

    Arsenal vs Brentford preview: Young Guns in line to start against Championship high-flyers

    7 days ago

    Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Emery's men overcome frustrating performance to win

    9 days ago

    Sokratis: The Greek aiming to help implement Arsenal's new defensive philosophy

    11 days ago

    Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: Gunners in the goals as Europa League kicks off

    12 days ago