Pep Guardiola gives injury updates ahead of Leicester clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the assembled press at City Football Academy Friday afternoon ahead of City's match on Saturday afternoon against Leicester City.

Quick rest, back to being busy

City's match at the Etihad will mark a week since their draw at Burnley last Saturday, the first time in a while his squad did not have a midweek clash. Asked if the break was necessary for him and his players, Guardiola made it clear that the players and the staff both needed the rest.

"We love to play football but when you play every three days in three or four competitions, sometimes a break is good for everybody because you come back stronger.

Everybody (rested). The physios, chef, everybody."

Despite the relaxing break before the Leicester match, the Blues have a busy February ahead if them in all competitions.

"There are four different competitions to play this month – the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - but we will manage it the same way as we have done it until now, thinking game by game," Pep Guardiola said.

"Now we have tomorrow (Leicester City), three days later the Champions League, then five days (FA Cup v Wigan), and then five days for the final (Carabao Cup against Arsenal).

Injuries

Pep was first asked about updates on the injured City players, and the gaffer spit off a quick yes-no on who would be available Saturday afternoon.

Pep said: “(Leroy) Sane no, (Phil) Foden yes, (David) Silva no, (Gabriel) Jesus no, (John) Stones yes."

After only having 17 players at Burnley and receiving criticism from pundit Gary Neville for not selecting a youth player to fill the 18th slot, Guardiola confirmed that there would be a full squad present tomorrow.

“There will be 18 on the bench, so Gary Neville can be happy. I am happy to have them.”

While the focus is currently on Saturday's match against Leicester, the Blues have a quick turnaround with a trip to Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola said that he doesn't believe that Leroy Sane will be ready for the Basel match: “I don’t think so. He is much better, but he is still not ready. He is just running.

But Gabriel is coming back soon - maybe seven days, 10 days, two weeks.”