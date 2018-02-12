Spurs player ratings from their North London derby victory

Another big game and another good result for a Tottenham Hotspur side flying at the moment under Mauricio Pochettino.

Harry Kane's header was the only goal in the game as Spurs beat Arsenal, virtually dumping the Gunners out of the top four race.​

Here's how the Spurs players rated.

'Keeper and defence

Hugo Lloris (7): The Frenchman has a quiet game however he did make important stops when called upon, as seen with the curling effort from Jack Wilshere in the second half. His passing accuracy was impressive throughout the game, also very quick off his goal line.



Kieran Trippier (8): Although some of his crosses were not accurate, the right back still managed to causes Arsenal numerous problems with balls into the box. He even had the chance to double Spurs’ lead, and got his shot on target however Petr Cech was able to make a simple stop. As well as attacking, he was still able to get back and defend against Arsenal’s attack, a very fine performance.



Davinson Sanchez (7): Spurs’ summer signing was able to limit the Arsenal attack to very few chances, however he did allow balls to be played in behind the back line towards Arsenal strikers. This occurred early in the game when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was flagged offside and late in the game when Alexandre Lacazette was put through on goal.

Jan Vertonghen (7): A similar performance to Sanchez, defensively solid and diffused any threat posed by the Arsenal attack. Won many air duels, however he did allow Arsenal to play some threatening passes in behind the Spurs defence.

Ben Davies (8): It was a similar performance to Tripper, excelling in both defensive duties as well as posing an attacking threat. His crosses were effective, especially the assist for Harry Kane’s header which curled over the heads of Arsenal’s defence with pace.

​Midfield and attack

Moussa Dembele (9): What you'd consider to be a fine performance from the Belgian powerhouse, especially in the second half. Retaining possession on numerous occasions against the Arsenal midfield, whilst also running at their defence. Dembele won 100% of his tackles and had 97% pass accuracy which is evidence of his dominant display.



Eric Dier (7): A solid game from Dier who bullied the Arsenal midfield. Although he regained possession for Spurs and passed the ball into attackers to kickstart a move, he was limited to a defensive game and wasn’t involved in many attacks.



Heung-Min Son (7): Provided pace and skill down the left side, linking well with Davies and constantly getting into the box. Had a few chances to score, especially the shot inside the box in the second half which ended up well off target.



Dele Alli (7): Influential in many attacks and regained possession on numerous occasions. Had a very good chance to double Spurs’ lead after missing a clear cut chance after poking the ball past Cech but just side of the goal.



Christian Eriksen (8): Very influential in attacking moves, frequency providing Kane with good quality opportunities. The Dane was a key part of the counter attack, running at Arsenal’s defence, forcing them to be pushed back. Eriksen also had a good free kick from the edge of the box saved by Cech, with his effort heading for the top corner.

Harry Kane (9): Spurs’ goal scorer yet again, a solid performance from Kane however he should have doubled the lead just after the opening goal, with a header which beat Cech but was just wide of the post. The Englishman was also key to attacking movements, linking up well with players around him and providing some superb passes.