Mauricio Pochettino suggests Spurs big guns will be rested against APOEL Nicosia

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could rest a number of key players in their final Champions League group game with APOEL Nicosia.

Spurs have already topped Group H and look likely to rest key players such as Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen.

Pochettino also confirmed the inclusion of youth players Luke Amos and Kazaiah Sterling.

After a recent dip in form, the 45-year-old Argentine boss will want to rest his main players ahead of a packed winter schedule that includes key games against Manchester City and West Ham United.

Much needed rest

It has been clear to many that both Kane and Eriksen have looked physically drained over the past few weeks.

With Kane not quite looking back to full fitness after returning from injury a few weeks ago - this will come as a welcomed break for him.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's game, Pochettino said: "We are going to rest some players, rotate the starting XI."

However, he added that Dele Alli will start: "Dele is going to play. He missed three Champions League games.

"He needs to play. He is fresh to play."

Embed from Getty Images

Edwards still not ready

Marcus Edwards seems to have been on the brink of breaking into the first team for a couple of years now.

The 18-year-old was likened to Lionel Messi in 2016 by his Argentine boss. However, he still feels Edwards is not quite ready.

Pochettino said: "It is up to him to show us and everyone at Tottenham that he deserves it.

"He needs to work hard like different players."

Dele on Spurs' dip

Alli joined the Tottenham boss on Tuesday afternoon as he commented on his sides recent poor Premier League form.

He said: "We’re disappointed with the results in recent games. All clubs have a dip in form. We’ll bounce back and show our character.

"It’s not unusual for a team to have a dip in form. We have a great team, great manager and staff and we’ll bounce back."

The 21-year-old also commented on his own form this season. He added: "I’ve learned a lot from this season, I am my own biggest critic.

"I know if it’s not going well for me but I work hard in every session."