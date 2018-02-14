Jamie Vardy: The records keep on tumbling

Leading Leicester City’s attack this season is striker Jamie Vardy who has once again made headlines for becoming the first player in history to hit the back of the net against all of the so called ‘Big Six’ clubs in the same Premier League season.

The former Fleetwood Town man completed the achievement at the weekend on the back end of an unfortunate 5-1 thrashing to Premier league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, after having already scored past Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. Latching onto a wayward pass from Nicolas Otamendi, Vardy was able to draw the foxes level before the break with a great solo effort run and the composure to slot the ball into the back of the net.

After the match, Leicester manager Claude Puel praised the forward claiming that Vardy was integral to the team and challenged the striker to continue his form until the end of the season as the foxes chase a Europa League position.

Puel said “I hope he will continue until the end of the season because we still need to play some great teams, like Tottenham for example near the last game of the season,”

“He is an important player. We give him all our support to continue his fantastic work.”

Top of the list

Since Vardy’s Premier League debut in August 2014, he has also scored more goals against the ‘Top Six’ than any other player in the competition. His tally is now up to 23 goals in 43 games ahead of such players like Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (20 goals in 30 matches) and Tottenham’s Harry Kane (18 goals in 33 matches).

This demonstrates the number 9’s tenacity and big-game ability which surely puts him in contention with the England squad set to be announced for the summer's FIFA World Cup finals in Russia in a few short weeks.