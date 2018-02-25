Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Gunners brushed aside by dominant City in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup final as they defeated Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley with relative ease.

A goal from Sergio Aguero and second half strikes from Vincent Kompany and David Silva sealed the win for the Citizens who saw off an Arsenal side lacking fight.

Aguero gives dominant City the lead

It took City 19 minutes to break the deadlock and it was gifted on a plate by poor defending from Shkodran Mustafi. Claudio Bravo's long ball forward wasn't dealt with by the German defender, who was shrugged off the ball all too easily by Aguero.

The City forward then had free reign to run through on goal and lift a brilliant looping effort over Ospina to make it 1-0.

Pep Guardiola's side had looked more confident throughout, but it was the Gunners who could have found themselves in front within the first ten minutes.

Jack Wilshere got free down the left and then Arsenal were able to work the ball over to the opposite flank. Mesut Ozil found space inside the area to then tee up Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang but he failed to connect properly from just a matter of yards out. That would go down as their best chance of the game however.

After going behind, Arsenal were met with more bad fortune as Nacho Monreal had to be replaced by Sead Kolasinac.

Aaron Ramsey came close to bringing Arsenal back into it - hitting a low free-kick which was kept out by Bravo.

There were opportunities for City to double their advantage though as Kompany headed over and Kevin de Bruyne found the side netting from a chance inside the area in the opening 45 minutes.

City put the game to bed

It didn't take City long after the restart to add a second goal as captain Kompany managed to divert the ball home. De Bruyne's low corner to the edge of the area caught out the Arsenal defence and Ilkay Gundogan's driven effort was turned into the back of the net by the City centre half.

It could have been Kompany's second of the game, who saw a deflected effort bounce wide of the target ten minutes earlier.

City were soon three goals to the good as Silva finished the game with more than 20 minutes to go. It was a well worked move from the Citizens as Silva burst into the space, before firing the ball into the far corner.

Arsenal responded by bringing on Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, but neither could provide a much needed impetus. City were coasting to victory and there was little in the way of attacking threat from the Gunners with Granit Xhaka firing over being as good as it got for them in the second half.

The Gunners performance had been extremely poor as City barely had to break stride as they secured the Carabao Cup.