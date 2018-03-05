Mathias Jørgenson: Huddersfield must “keep on going” ahead of crucial run of fixtures

Huddersfield Town suffered a 2 – 0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley and Mathias Jørgenson spoke after the game to discuss the loss, but the confidence that Town have regarding their upcoming games.

The Terriers lost at the national stadium due to a Heung-Min Son brace, but, once again, Town put in a solid performance, which prevented further goals.

"It’s a defeat you can accept”

After the game, the Denmark international said: “You could say today (Saturday) was a free game and we do know that the games where we need to collect points are coming up in the next four or five games.”

Many would have expected this defeat before kick-off, as the top six side are currently in good form, whilst Huddersfield were just hoping to build on their current momentum after to back to back wins.

On the defeat itself, ‘Zanka’ commented: “It’s not really something to smile about but it’s a defeat you can accept.”

“We were playing a quality side with some players that can produce something special – and they showed it in glimpses,” he added, with one of these 'special glimpses' certainly being Harry Kane's assist for the second goal.

Just before that second goal, Tom Ince brought a brilliant save from Spurs' keeper Hugo Lloris which would have levelled the scores up, but just 47 seconds later, Tottenham increased their lead.

On this, the 27-year-old said: “Just before the second goal we had two good chances to level it up and then they turned up to that extra gear and do something special and the game’s over.”

“But we can be quite happy with it, and we’ll just have to keep on going,” he then admitted.

Town have optimism ahead of upcoming home games

The next five games are what will define the West Yorkshire side’s fate this season, as they prepare to face consecutive home games against relegation rivals Swansea and Crystal Palace, before they travel to fellow promoted sides Newcastle and Brighton.

They then host Watford, before the final four games of the season – of which three are against top six teams.

Zanka insists that Town must look forward to this upcoming challenge, before adding: “I think we all have a lot of optimism coming into our own stadium and playing in front of our fans in games where we know we can produce some good results for ourselves.”

Huddersfield certainly should feel hopeful, as in the reverse fixtures of these five games, Town picked up four wins – only losing to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

They also scored a total of ten goals in the other four fixtures and conceded just one - away at Watford.