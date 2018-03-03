Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Son double leads Spurs to victory

A brace from Son Heung-min earned Tottenham Hotspur a comfortable 2-0 victory against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Despite an extremely important UEFA Champions League tie against Juventus in midweek, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino named a strong starting eleven to face the Terriers. However, he was rewarded as even with some threatening attacking play from Huddersfield, his side looked the more comfortable throughout.

Son grabbed his first goal just 27 minutes into the game. Huddersfield's high defensive line was exposed, and the South Korean international latched onto a through ball from Dele Alli, to round goalkeeper Jonas Lössl and finish into an empty net.

Huddersfield could have made it 1-1 right before Spurs' lead was doubled. Substitute Tom Ince had a great effort denied by Hugo Lloris - this save allowing his side to go and counter so devastatingly.

Spurs' second exemplified some of the eye-catching football Pochettino's side have displayed this season. Harry Kane found Son with an inch-perfect cross, just as he looked to be going nowhere. Son executed cutely with a well-placed header in the far corner.

Dominant Spurs

Tottenham displayed their dominance early on creating a flurry of chances in the opening 20 minutes.

Star man Kane could not cap off a fine performance with yet another goal. His best effort was saved well by Lössl, although if compatriot Alli had gotten on the end of a fantastic driven cross, he could have had another assist of great quality.

These missed chances were not to be rued, as Spurs' confidence only grew with the opening goal. Even with impressive attacking play, the hosts barely got out second gear.

Huddersfield changes

Terriers boss David Wagner was clearly frazzled by the pressure, making a tactical substitution after 33 minutes.

Midfielder Collin Quaner was far from happy to be the victim. The German threw his shinpads down in anger and stormed down the tunnel after being replaced by Ince so soon into the game. Alex Pritchard was then forced to come off only 10 or so minutes later because of a persisting injury.

The changes produced a slight attacking spark in the second half. Striker Steve Mounie certainly looked more lively with the extra support going forward. Ultimately, the away side were unable to create anything of note in a disappointing performance.

The scoreline was fairly generous too. Son had a strong penalty claim waved off by referee Mike Jones, however replays later showed the winger was offside when the ball was played into him. VAR would have played an interesting part if it was available as it was on Wednesday in the FA Cup tie against Rochdale.

The returning Jan Vertonghen had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the second goal, but he was correctly ruled offside.

What's next for both sides?

Tottenham face Juventus on Wednesday, in what could be a potentially historic European night for the club. Huddersfield return to action next Saturday in a must-win against another relegation-threatened side in Crystal Palace.