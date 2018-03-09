José Mourinho confirms Marouane Fellaini is available for Liverpool clash

José Mourinho has revealed that Marouane Fellaini is available for selection again after undergoing surgery to help overcome an ongoing knee injury.

Fellaini hasn't featured for Manchester United since lasting around 10 minutes as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on 31 January.

Bailly and Fellaini ready for action

As well as confirming that the Belgian midfielder was in contention for a place in Saturday's squad, Mourinho also announced that Eric Bailly is fully fit after also suffering from knee problems.

The centre-back last started a game for the Red Devils in November, a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, but could re-enter the fray against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Speaking in his press conference, Mourinho revealed the returnees: "Yeah, he [Bailly] has been fully fit for a couple of weeks. He's okay. The only one that is back in the team is Fellaini."

Martial still missing

A negative on the injury front for United is that young winger Anthony Martial is set to remain absent for Saturday's highly-anticipated crunch clash.

Martial missed the thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Crystal Palace on Monday night, and Mourinho told MUTV that he won't play a part again.

“It’s basically the same [squad],” he said. “The people injured are recovering step by step and a few of them are very, very close to a return – but not yet.

"We are fine, we have a squad ready for everything. The number we choose – 23 – was to protect them and we are coping with that.”