Analysis: West Ham the epitome of chaos on and off the pitch in 3-0 loss to Burnley

​​Giving respect to Bobby Moore prior to kick-off, West Ham didn't take long to descend into chaos as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against Burnley, marking their third consecutive loss in the Premier League.

Chaos reigns around London Stadium

Three second half goals from Ashley Barnes and substitute Chris Wood saw Burnley reduce the game on Arsenal to just two points, reflecting what a stellar season Sean Dyche's side have enjoyed. Meanwhile, West Ham find themselves back in the danger zone, just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

However, the result wasn't the most worrying thing about Saturday's fixture. The second-half was fuelled with trouble from supporters as groans over owners David Sullivan and David Gold spilled over onto the pitch. Mark Noble threw a pitch invader to the floor before being pulled back by Joe Hart that sparked further upraw as children took shelter on the Burnley bench.

Another pitch invader could be seen holding the corner flag up in the air in rather comical fashion while Ashley Barnes had to forcibly kick another to stop further disturbance to the fixture. Understandably, the West Ham players were in a state of bewilderment, with Burnley capitalising on the home sides shortcomings as Chris Wood tapped home from Aaron Lennon's cross.

The fans collectively took to the directors' box, hurling abuse at the owners over how the club had been destroyed under their guidance. Sat helplessly watching on as supporters took aim, Gold and Sullivan were quickly removed from their seats in a truly remarkable series of events at the London Stadium.

Off the field trouble exacerbated by on the field issues

Despite enjoying a lively comeback after David Moyes' appointment, with West Ham dragging themselves out of danger and up to mid table through a string of positive results, The Hammers now find themselves spiralling back to trouble.

Burnley hadn't recorded an away win since November but West Ham were desperately poor once more. Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini provided some positivity in the first-half, forcing Nick Pope into making a save. Yet, it was Ashley Barnes who broke the deadlock after the interval, smashing the ball in at the near post to spark the off the field trouble.

West Ham find themselves in a very precarious position at present, with David Moyes' side struggling for moment as we approach the business end of the season. Southampton and Chelsea are next on the horizon in two pivotal games for The Hammers that could see them fall back into the relegation zone and towards the Championship. Moyes has one hell of a challenge on his hand, and not just with the players.