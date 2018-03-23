Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles reportedly set to join Getafe in the summer

Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles is set to join Getafe in the summer when his contract expires, according to reports in Spain.

Robles, who was signed by former Blues boss Roberto Martinez, is out of contract in the summer and has reportedly been ready for a move back to his native Spain for a number of months.

The report from Diario AS, states that the 27-year-old, who was born in Getafe and played for the academy side, has struck a deal to join El Geta to replace current number one Vicente Guaita as his contract also expires in the coming months.

Also in the report, Getafe president Angel Torres stated that if “Ginés Carvajal - Robles’ agent - is able to reach an agreement” then the keeper would be welcomed back.

“I'm excited for him to come back,” Torres also stated.

Robles has not featured for Everton in the Premier League this season after falling down the pecking order further following the summer signing of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

He has made two appearances in the Europa League during this campaign but has been sat on the bench during Premier League games following the absence of injured Everton backup keeper, Maarten Stekelenburg.

Stekelenburg has been sidelined for the whole campaign with a groin injury, but Everton boss Sam Allardyce stated that the 35-year-old returned to training a handful of weeks ago.

Summer may signal new backups

Depending on who is in charge as manager come the summer, the Blues may have to find another backup goalkeeper to Pickford following Robles’ departure.

The Spaniard will almost certainly depart Merseyside on a free transfer but with Stekelenburg approaching his 36th birthday in September - he may also be moved on this summer.

The former Ajax, Roma and Netherlands number ones’ contract expires in the summer of 2019, when he will be approaching 37 years of age.