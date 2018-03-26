Huddersfield Town's Chris Löwe: “I still believe we will stay up”

Huddersfield Town full-back Chris Löwe believes the Terriers can handle the pressure they face in the remaining seven games of their debut Premier League campaign.

After only picking up one point from their most recent two home games – against relegation rivals Swansea City and Crystal Palace – the pressure on the relegation battle has certainly increased, but Löwe reckons Town are more than able to cope.

Pressure, pressure and more pressure – but no more than what Town are used to

The German defender said that the squad knows all about dealing with pressure from last season’s SkyBet Championship Play-Off Final victory over Reading at Wembley.

“Of course, there is pressure but we shouldn’t speak about pressure. Now there is pressure but no more pressure than when we had in the past,” he admitted.

“I still believe that we will stay up.”

A goalless draw against Swansea and a 2-0 defeat to Palace hit the Town players hard as they expected more from these home games.

“It is a big missed opportunity. We wanted at least four points out of the last two games but there are good enough opportunities to get the points we need to stay up,” he said.

The 28-year-old then added: “We expected more out of the last two games to be honest. It is a bit difficult for us to go into the international break after those two results.”

“We have to take it, we just now need to keep our heads up going into the next game.”

When reflecting on the defeat to the Eagles, Löwe said: “Obviously we didn’t play the way we want to. It wasn’t our best performance. It was probably deserved that we lost.”

“In the end, its just the fact that we weren’t good enough in two defensive situations – they got their two goals out of those situations,” he added.

“We have seen that one moment can change a game – take the set piece in the first half, which was frustrating."

Huddersfield know they will have to fight until the very end

Just before the game away to West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield went through a difficult period and dropped into the relegation zone for the first, and only, time this season:

“We had a similar situation before we played West Brom. We slipped into the relegation zone after that. We are just outside it now. It's just frustrating, but in the end, that’s football.”

The West Yorkshire side are currently sitting in 15th place – three points above the dreaded drop zone.

Löwe said him and the squad know that they must fight for every remaining possible point if they are to stay up: “We will believe in ourselves right until the end.”

“Everyone in our dressing room expects that we will have to fight until the last game. No one should be surprised about where we are with seven games to go,” the left-back assured.

“We keep going now. Maybe no one expected that we would do it, but we will still make sure that we keep our heads up and try everything in the next games. We still believe we can do it,” he confirmed.