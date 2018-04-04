Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Liverpool win in convincing fashion

Liverpool head into the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City with one foot in the semi-finals thanks to a superb 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Sadio Mane gave the Reds an advantage ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium next week.

The Egyption king struck once again for Jurgen Klopp’s men but was substituted with what appeared to be a groin issue, and captain Jordan Henderson picked up a yellow card that will see him miss the return leg.

Loris Karius 7: Assured performance from the German, including none of the minor issues that plagued the beginning of his Liverpool career. although he didn’t have anything of note to deal with throughout the 90 minutes, the German commanded his defence and never looked under threat even from crossing positions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 9: After being caught out against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, Alexander-Arnold looked like a defender with experience well beyond his age against Man City. The youngster played an important part in the transition from defence to attack for the first goal, hardly got beat by the hugely talented Leroy Sane, and worked his socks off throughout the game.

Dejan Lovren 7: Strong positionally and made no errors of note. Testament to Klopp’s tactics, Lovren had little to do and was efficient alongside his big-money partner.

Virgil Van Dijk 8: Reliable, imposing performance from a man who looks to have had a huge impact on Liverpool’s defence since his January switch from Southampton. The Dutchman was dominant in the air, gave no room to Gabriel Jesus, and was an assuring presence on the ball.

Andrew Robertson 8: Another top performance from Liverpool’s young Scotsman, who was relentless down the left-hand side. Controlled Raheem Sterling when he was brought on and gave a superb attacking performance in the first-half particularly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 8: Goal-scorer, work horse, all-round completely different look to the player who played for Arsenal just five months ago. Fantastic performance in central midfield topped off with a stunning strike which left Ederson stranded.

Jordan Henderson 7: Efficient performance from the captain, although the yellow he received with just a few minutes to go – meaning he will miss the second-leg through suspension – marred the performance.

James Milner 8: It was not a surprise to see Milner playing in a big game like this for the Reds, and no surprise he put in the performance of the most experienced head in the side either. Defended well and worked brilliantly with Robertson down the left side.

Mohammed Salah 8: Among the goals once again to the shock of nobody, he hustled and bustled his way through the City defence until he gave Aymeric Laporte a huge sigh of relief when he was subbed off with a groin issue.

Roberto Firmino 7: Determined as ever, Firmino put in the performance Liverpool fans have come to expect of him. Relentlessly chasing the ball, he forced the chance for Salah’s goal when most players would have considered the ball to be dead and gone. The Brazilian was eventually subbed off, presumably, for a rest.

Sadio Mane 8: Fantastic header to seal the scoring for Liverpool, and a do or die attitude until the final whistle. Mane has gone under the radar a little this season due to the success of Firmino and Salah, but his contribution should not be overlooked.

Substitutes

Gini Wijnaldum 5: Little impact coming off the bench for the distressed Salah but did pretty much all that was expected of him.

Dominic Solanke 6: Created a chance for Mane but very notable difference in work rate between him and the man he replaced, Firmino. Still young, but yet to set the world alight since his move to Liverpool.

Alberto Moreno 4: His first tackle was on a Liverpool man and he was only on the match for a matter of minutes, but still looked a little shaky. Nonetheless, looked less of a danger at left-midfield than he does at left-back.