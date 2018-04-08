Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

David Wagner: Extent of Hogg injury in Brighton draw 'uncertain'

Davy Propper's red card challenge saw the Huddersfield midfielder leave the pitch in a heap on Saturday afternoon and is now a doubt for next weekend's crunch clash against Watford.

AlexTurk
Alex Turk

David Wagner has admitted that the extent of Jonathan Hogg's injury suffered in Huddersfield Town's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday isn't known.

Seagulls midfielder Davy Propper's high-studded late challenge in the 79th saw him dismissed and Hogg, visibly in agony, helped down the tunnel and into the medical room shortly afterwards.

Terriers fail to make use of man advantage

Huddersfield failed to take advantage of Brighton going down to 10 men and the match ended 1-1 after Steve Mounie cancelled out Jonas Lossl's 29th minute own-goal just four minutes later in the first half.

David Wagner highlighted that it was another bad challenge against his side, who have now seen their opponents get sent off on four occasions this season, the second most in the top-flight.

Wagner said: “We will have to make further assessments. I’m uncertain at the moment. Hopefully he is better than Kachunga was, but it was another very dangerous tackle."

 

Wagner happy with fighting spirit again

The German head coach did emphasise that he was content with the "fighting spirit" of Brighton, a term he often uses in victory or defeat when talking about his side's performances, but lamented the tackle.

“I have no problem with aggression and fighting spirit, but this was too dangerous. We will have to see and make further assessments. Hopefully it’s not as serious.”

The Terriers now sit just four points above Southampton in 18th with one more match played, so Wagner will be hoping for a speedy recovery ahead of the Premier League run-in.

