David Wagner praises Huddersfield after “very good” performance against Brighton

Huddersfield Town travelled to the South Coast on Saturday to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Despite it only being a 1-1 draw, Huddersfield manager David Wagner was very happy with the attitude and performance of his squad.

This positivity could be crucial heading into the Terrier’s upcoming home games against Watford and Everton where they will be looking to pick up crucial points to avoid relegation.

Wagner is “absolutely happy”

When reflecting on the overall performance, Wagner praised his side, stating: “The performance was good – from my point of view; very good.”

The West Yorkshire side seemed to struggle to get into the game in the opening 5 minutes, with Brighton having a clear chance inside the first minute through Davy Pröpper.

From a Terriers point of view, the goal that the Seagulls scored can be viewed as unlucky with a shot from Solly March from 20 yards out being pushed onto the post by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lössl, before it rebounded onto the back of his head and crossed the line.

“How the players responded after the first four or five minutes when we really struggled, and after they went 1-0 down to a very unlucky situation was very, very good – so I am absolutely happy with the performance,” added the 46-year-old.

Huddersfield equalised just minutes later through a Shane Duffy misplaced back pass which forward Steve Mounié capitalised on by rounding keeper Matt Ryan and striking into an empty net – which was only the second time this season that the Terriers have come from behind away to get anything from the game.

Huddersfield created chances

The game seemed very even throughout, with both teams creating chances. Brighton seemed to have the best of these, but Huddersfield fought until the very end and missed a couple of goal scoring opportunities in the dying minutes of the game.

Statistically, Huddersfield had more shots on target - five - than their previous two matches combined - two.

“We were brave on the ball," added the German.

"We played some decent football, created chances and created opportunities – and we fought to the final whistle."