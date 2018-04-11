Tom Ince: A win over Watford could be “game changing” for Huddersfield’s survival hopes

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince believes that the Terrier’s next two matches could prove crucial in their mission to secure Premier League football for a second season.

Town host mid-table sides Watford and Everton in their next two matches and Ince is determined to make the matches at the John Smith’s Stadium as tough as possible for their opponents.

Ince focused on Saturday’s game against the Hornets, in particular, suggesting a win could be a “game changer” in terms of Town’s push for survival.

Huddersfield’s stadium is "intimidating"

After the away draw at Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday, Ince said: “We have two home games coming up now which are really vital for us as a team and us as a club.”

“There’s a lot of buzz and energy around when teams come to the John Smith’s Stadium – we make it an intimidating place to come and that’s all we can do,” added the 26-year-old.

“We will try to put all our efforts into this week, into working hard and preparing for Watford,” assured the former Derby County man.

Town must “focus on the next two games”

Reflecting on their season, Huddersfield may feel they have dropped some points, but Ince admits that there is no need to look back at this.

One such game may be last weekend’s against the Seagulls, where David Wagner’s squad played against 10 men for the final 16 minutes, and many fans felt aggrieved that the West Yorkshire side didn’t take advantage of that.

“We can’t go back and look at where we’ve dropped points – or even Saturday when we thought we should have got three points with them being down to 10 men – we can’t change that,” Ince said.

“All we have to do now is focus on the next two games ahead, and more importantly; Watford next week [Saturday],” he added.

Providing other results also go their way, Huddersfield could see themselves seven points above the relegation zone with a win on Saturday, which Ince admitted is pivotal for their survival hopes.

“Three points next week is a massive game- changer for us as far as the table and as far as staying up is concerned,” he concluded.