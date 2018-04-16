Burnley 2-1 Leicester City: Foxes Player ratings in another disappointing defeat

Leicester City were well beaten 2-1 away at Turf Moor Saturday afternoon at the hands of hosts Burnley as the race for the final Europa League place looks to be over.

Claude Puel’s men were disappointing throughout the first-half when the home side scored two goals within the opening ten minutes thanks to former City striker Chris Wood and centre-back Kevin Long. Leicester looked revived in the second half and were rewarded wit a late consolation when Jamie Vardy scored his fourth consecutive Premier League goal in the 72nd minute.

Nevertheless, how did the players perform individually during the match?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10: The shot-stopper made a good save before the rebound was tapped in by Wood to open the scoring. The Dane was picking the ball up from the back of the net just three minutes later after Long’s headed effort from a corner. He suffered another blow in the 86th minute when he had to be substituted after a hard tackle from Ashley Barnes.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10: The young left-back made a mistake early on as he played Chris Wood on-side who eventually opened the scoring. He made good runs forward for much of the game but was unable to make much of a difference in the final third.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Leicester’s best defender of the match, Maguire made some good forward passes during the game and seemed positive throughout also making some good runs on the ball. His physical presence was a threat for all of the Foxes’ set pieces. Had a good physical battle with Barnes.

Wes Morgan - 5/10: The skipper’s poor clearance early on allowed Ashley Barnes to pick out Chris Wood for the opening goal. The centre-back looked out of form throughout.

Danny Simpson - 6/10: Simpson will be disappointed that Burnley’s Long out jumped him from a corner to head in the 2nd goal of the game. He improved in the 2nd half of the game although a casual back-pass late on almost gifted the hosts with a third goal.

Midfield

Demarai Gray - 6/10: After a slow start, the young winger grew into the game, becoming more threatening on the left-flank as the match wore on. An excellent cross in the 34th minute found Riyad Mahrez who was denied brilliantly by Nick Pope. His mazy runs caused unrest for the home side before eventually being substituted midway through the second half.

Adrien Silva - 5/10: The Portuguese midfielder was wayward for much of the match. His poor distribution of the ball caused frustration for the first half. He was paired alongside youngster Hamza Choudhury in the centre of midfield whilst his usual partner Wilfred Ndidi is sidelined serving a two-match-ban for receiving a red card against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hamza Choudury - 6/10: A solid start to life in the Premier League for the 20-year-old. He looked comfortable on the ball and could be seen often finding space and calling for the ball. On one occasion he managed to stop a Burnley attack on the edge of the Leicester penalty area by excellently disposing Chris Wood of the ball.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10: An off-beat performance for the Algerian by his standards. He had chances in the form of a headed effort and a free-kick that clipped the side of the post just before the half time whistle.

Attack

Shinji Okazaki - 5/10: Was unable to make much - if any - impact into the game. His usual relentless work rate and closing down was not up to scratch and he was eventually substituted at half time.

Jamie Vardy - 7/10: The inform striker grabbed Leicester their consolation goal in the 72nd minute to notch his 17th in the Premier League this season. It could of been more after Maguire cleverly found the striker on the stoke of half time, only to see his headed effort go straight into the keeper’s hands.

Substitutes

Kelechi Iheanacho - 6/10: The Nigerian international striker was brought into the game at half time in favour of Shinji Okazaki. He made a good, strong run through the centre of the park to then find a clever pass that opened up the Burnley defence for Vardy to run on to and put it past Pope. The striker was lucky to not concede a penalty after diving in recklessly on Aaron Lennon late on.

Fousseni Diabaté - 6/10: The Mali winger was brought on in the 64th minute to replace Gray. He managed to drive in a low whipped cross into Burnley’s box that Vardy was inches away from turning into the back of the net.

Ben Hamer - N/A: Hamer was brought in the 87th minute to replace Schmeichel who hobbled off after a nasty challenge. He saw out the game comfortably.