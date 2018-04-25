Is Alexandre Lacazette finally starting to show why he was brought to Arsenal?

Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form lately, after an injury kept him out of the Arsenal line-up for some time. The Gunners forward has formed quite the partnership with January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

When he arrived from Lyon in the Summer, many expected Lacazette to produce good things. He had a prolific record in France, so this was bound to be the case.

He hit the ground running, too. He scored within a minute of his Prmeier League debut with Leicester City, which only raised the expectation of him.

However, as Arsenal fans are accustomed to, it soon took a turn for the worse. He found his way towards Arsenal's bench, where Olivier Giroud or Alexis Sanchez would take the striking role in big games.

He then clawed his way back into the first team, after impressive goals against Manchester City and Manchester United. He went a long period without scoring in the Premier League, although he did assist a few during this time.

Then came the injury, right before Arsenal's important knockout round. After this, many expected the Frenchman to call it quits and give up with his Arsenal quest, but he has proved them wrong.

He came off the bench in Arsenal's win over Stoke City, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave up a hat-trick to give him the penalty. It was a penalty which he coolly converted.

Partnership with Aubameyang

Although they have yet to spend serious time together, the signs of both strikers linking up have been promising. Aubameyang is certainly bringing out the best in Lacazette.

We have seen a few instances where Aubameyang has played a delicate ball into the path of Lacazette, who is never going to miss.

If anything, it's frustrating Lacazette didn't get this kind of service before. Playing in a team with Mesut Ozil, you'd expect a ball played at your feet in any given second.

For some reason, Aubemeyang has turned creator, which Arsenal fans won't complain about. Mesut Ozil still has the biggest impact on this Arsenal team, and you would expect him to do against Atletico Madrid this Thursday.

His style of play

Alexandre Lacazette likes to drop a little deeper in order to receive possession. He then links up play well with runners in behind, which is why Aubameyang is the perfect partner for him.

That's not to take away from his finishing ability, either. The Frenchman can score all types of goals, from a variety of different positions.

This wasn't seen often during his first half of the season, but now he is picking up dangerous space. This is key for any creator, and it's good to see he's being a little more selfish.

He is Arsenal's hope in the Europa League, alongside Danny Welbeck. If he can keep his good form, then Arsene Wenger will fancy his side's chances heading into the Atletico Madrid game.