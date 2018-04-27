Steve Mounié: Everton clash could be Huddersfield’s game “to stay in the Premier League”

Huddersfield Town host Everton on Saturday, in a game which could all but confirm the Terrier’s survival in the top flight if they can secure the three points.

Steve Mounié spoke ahead of the game to discuss the game and its importance, and the impact of the fans.

“We will impose a big fight”

When the Beninese striker was asked what he expects from Everton this weekend he said: “It’s a tough team.”

“They were in trouble at the beginning of the season but now they are to the winning ways. So, it is not an easy team, and of course, the manager is a good one as well, so I think they will impose a big fight,” he continued.

Before adding: “We will impose a big fight as well because we play for our life in the Premier League.

"We will impose a fight, we will give everything on the pitch because we know these three points are crucial for the stay in the Premier League.”

When the 24-year-old was told that the Toffees have only conceded one goal in their last three games, meaning it could be a difficult challenge for him during the game, he responded: “That doesn’t mean anything.

“I think because they’ve only conceded one goal, doesn’t mean they won’t concede four goals this weekend, or maybe more or less – I don’t know, but the most important thing is to be focused on us, and do what we have to do to score goals and win this game,” he continued.

Mounié insists that the team need to make sure that they “don’t have regrets at the end of this game.”

Stoke and Southampton will struggle should Terriers win

When discussing the importance of the fans, the forward said: “I hope they will be there this weekend.”

David Wagner’s men will move out of reach of Stoke should the better the Potters’ result against Liverpool this weekend, while a win will further mean that Southampton will need to take at least three wins from their final four games to have any chance of catching the Terriers.

This explains why Mounié think this game is such an important one in terms of the Terrier’s survival.

He said: “This weekend can probably be the game to stay in the Premier League. I think if we win this game it will be hard – not impossible, very hard for Southampton and Stoke City to be back.

“I think we need everyone behind us. I want to feel the big atmosphere that we’ve felt at the John Smith’s Stadium.”

“I think the fans will be there because we give them some good games – we won this game against Watford at the end, and I think everyone is happy in the club and the fans as well are happy about the performances of the team, so I think they will be behind us,” he praised.

When asked how he feels when he hears the fans singing his chant around the stands he replied: “It's amazing!”

“When I hear my song I just want one thing – to score for them and give everything for them, because I want to give them back what they give to me. I really appreciate that.”

The former Montpellier striker said he never felt this connection with the fans when in France, making him feel even more appreciative of the support he receives at Town.