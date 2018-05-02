Jonas Lössl: Huddersfield “have to stay positive and believe” ahead of difficult relegation run in

Jonas Lössl believes Huddersfield Town should take inspiration and confidence from this season’s victory over Manchester United as they bid to retain their Premier League status.

The Terriers recorded a shock 2-1 triumph over the Red Devils at the John Smith’s Stadium back in October, thanks to goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, and that remains to be one of the highlights of the campaign.

Now, on the back of a confidence-sapping 2–0 home defeat to Everton and positive results for their relegation rivals, the Danish keeper believes they must take heart from what’s gone before.

“We can beat the big teams”

Town currently sit in 16th place with 35 points, just three points above the relegation zone and with an inferior goal difference.

Their three remaining games are against newly- crowned champions Manchester City, last season’s champions Chelsea, and Europa League semi-finalist’s Arsenal – with the latter being Arsene Wenger’s last Premier League game as Arsenal manager.

On the prospect of this, Lössl said: “We have to go into those games thinking about getting the three points, so that’s what we are going to do.”

“We have to stay positive and believe. We have three games left and whilst they are difficult games we need to believe and give everything to stay in the Premier League,” he continued.

When asked if any of the remaining games were easier than the others, the 29-year-old smiled and said: “To choose between City, Chelsea and Arsenal is difficult!

"They are all world-class teams.”

However, he then added: “We have shown that we can beat the big teams, such as winning against Manchester United at home. We know we are strong here at home.”

Three more points should be enough

After the defeat to the Toffees last Saturday, the Town players couldn’t hide their disappointment, with the keeper admitting he was “very disappointed and frustrated.”

Before continuing: “I think it was a game that we controlled. We controlled it well up until they got their first shot on target. It was quality on their behalf – they were better than is in the penalty boxes.”

Huddersfield have, worryingly, failed to score in 19 league games this season: “Of course, we need goals to win games and I do remember that we had some opportunities that were blocked.”

“I am just trying to focus on my job and I thought we kept them away for a good half, but then in the second half we had to risk it a little bit more,” he continued.

The keeper insisted that Huddersfield must concentrate on themselves and not worry about the clubs around them.

“We can’t keep hoping for other teams to lose.

"We have to look at ourselves and now we have three games left to try and get three more points,” concluded Lössl.