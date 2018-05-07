Mathias Jørgenson: Huddersfield can use confidence gained in final two fixtures

Huddersfield Town became the first Premier League team this season to stop newly-crowned champions Manchester City from scoring at the Etihad Stadium as they came away with a well-deserved point, after a 0 – 0 draw.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgenson reflected on the “great” point and emphasised that the belief within the squad is as strong as ever that they can secure top–flight survival.

The 28-year-old made BBC Sport’s 'Team of the Week' for his resilient performance against the Sky Blues, which helped the Terriers keep a clean sheet on a glorious Sunday afternoon.

“We all did brilliant”

Zanka reflected by saying: “It’s great – coming in we had belief we could keep a clean sheet and I think the boys did brilliant.”

“We all did brilliant really," he added. "Of course, you need a little bit of luck in a tough place like this, but we got it and we are really happy with the point."

The travelling Town fans were clearly very nervous in their seats, watching the clock ticking by, and hoping David Wagner’s men could keep up this positive display until the final whistle.

But, when the Danish international asked if he started getting nervous at all during the match, he said:

“Of course, you look up at the clock and it seems to go slower and slower! But we had the belief all the way through and we got the result.”

“So, we will take the point and move on from here," he said.

“We want to add to our tally”

Wagner set up his team rather differently – replacing two wingers with two full backs to play more of a 5-3-1-1 formation, compared to his typical 4-2-3-1, and this certainly seemed to pay off.

On his game plan, Zanka said: “It was to go out and press them really high, and I think we did a good job.”

“After the first 30 minutes we got a little bit tired, but we came out second half and were pressured down in our half), but the way we doubled up on the sides (against the City wingers) turned out to be great,” he praised.

He then added: “It’s horrible (chasing a team like City) but when its all said and done, and you come away with a clean sheet it’s worth it.”

“The confidence this gives us we can use," he believes. "Of course, we want to add to our tally every week, but this point and this confidence against the best in the league proves we should be able to get it against fourth, fifth or sixth as well,” he concluded.