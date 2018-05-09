Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield Town: Stubborn Terriers rated as they hold champions to stalemate

Huddersfield Town took another step closer to Premier League survival with a vital point at the Etihad.

Against all the odds, the Terriers held off the champions Manchester City and prevented a mauling on the day the Citizens received the trophy. Huddersfield Town clearly had not read the script.

In the performance of their lives in the lion's den, every single Terrier stepped up and performed a minor miracle, keeping out City who had scored 102 goals going into the match and were looking to break the points total for the Premier League.

The valuable point keeps the Terriers three points above the relegation zone, with two matches to go.

David Wagner's side were expected to be lambs to the slaughter, with all the pundits predicting a big loss to Huddersfield, not one thought the tenacious Terriers would get anything from the match.

Wagner had other ideas and put his plan in place, and it worked superbly, Town were very close to securing survival as a couple of their best chances went begging.

Lössl earned another clean sheet.

Jonas Lössl (9) - By far the best performance of the season by the Dane, made sensational saves to keep out the advancing City, allowed the Terriers to be the only Premier League team to keep a clean sheet at the Etihad.

Terence Kongolo (9) - Excellent decision making, and glorious tackles to prevent City advancing too far. Linked up well with Christopher Schindler & Mathias Jørgensen in defence.

Christopher Schindler (8) - The Terriers player of the season lived up to the tag. An excellent display once again and kept Gabriel Jesus under the kosh.

Mathias Jørgensen (8) - Zanka dominated in the air when City tried to go long, made vital interceptions, blocks and clearances. Superb.

Tommy Smith (8) - A captains performance. Having been on the bench for several matches, and not actual played since March, the defender showed no signs of nerves, or rustiness.

Chris Löwe (9) - Having not played since March like Smith, the German really stepped up to the plate here and was impressive.

Florent Hadergjonaj (8) - Brough lots of energy into the core of the Terriers midfield. Made Town very difficult to break with his pressing.

Aaron Mooy (9) - Outstanding at the heart of the transitions from defence to attack, against his old employers he showed no mercy.

Brick Wall defence against City threashing machine

Jonathan Hogg (8) - Led by example, was all over Kevin De Bruyne & David Silva, part of the Town engine room and proved excellent.

Alex Pritchard (8) - Drew a great save out of the City keeper Ederson, made things happen against the best defence in the league.

Steve Mounie (7) - Ran his socks off and with his great hold up play brought in his teammates.

Laurent Depoitre, for Mounié 59' (7) - Won loads of headers for Huddersfield.

Scott Malone (for Chris Löwe 77') - NA

Rajiv van La Parra (for Alex Pritchard 82') NA