Jonas Lössl: “This is everything I dreamed about”

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl is excited about playing for Denmark in the World Cup this summer, after a successful first season in English football.

The 29-year-old will join up with the Danish squad ahead of the tournament in Russia, within which he will face a Terrier teammate during the group stages in Aaron Mooy when Denmark play Australia.

He also reflected on his first season with the Terriers.

Lössl will give Danish squad some points as they prepare to face Aussie Mooy

On the upcoming World Cup, Lössl said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It's nice to be able to think about that now.”

Lössl joined up with the Danish squad at the beginning of this week ahead of their preparations.

Whether he starts or not, the shot-stopper is Australia is likely to provide plenty of information about their second game in the group stages - a meeting with Australia.

The Socceroo's midfield is likely to contain teammate Aaron Mooy.

“I will have to give my teammates some points because we’ll need to get three points against Australia,” added Lössl.

“It’s a good group for us and so hopefully we’ll be able to get through it and go onto the next round.”

The shot-stopper was full of praise for his first season in English football and believes this good form will help him heading into the competition:

“This is the highest level I have played on and the best season I have had so far. I am coming into it on a high and I’m at the top of my level.”

“I am very pleased with that and hopefully that’ll benefit the team whether I play or not,” he continued, as Lössl will be competing with Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel for the starting shirt.

“Most important save of my career”

Lössl has been an integral part of David Wagner’s squad this year, making some crucial saves, none more than the fingertip save he made against Chelsea, which helped Town gain a point at Stamford Bridge in the penultimate game of the season – which was the game which confirmed their top-flight status for another year.

On that save, the keeper said: “I think that save against Chelsea there was like ten of us involved in the end with it. I have watched it back a few times, just a few.”

He also suggested that that save was the most important of his career so far.

“I am a very happy man right now”

The Danish international praised the fans throughout the season, but he particularly appreciated the atmosphere around the club during the last week of the season, which became a week of celebrations for all involved with Huddersfield Town.

“The atmosphere has been amazing and seeing the team go out there and perform on that level has been unbelievable,” he said.

Lössl initially joined on a season-long loan from Mainz 05, but the deal will become permanent when the international transfer window opens this summer.

“This has honestly been a dream to come here. This is everything I dreamed about when I came to the club. I am a very happy man right now,” he said.

“The fans have been good to me for a welcome – it has helped me settle in quickly and I think the support around the team, but also in the team, is great,” continued the keeper.

Wagner style “suits me perfectly”

Lössl has played every single minute of Premier League action this season, including the 1–0 defeat to Arsenal on the final day.

After a few days of celebrations, Town headed into the game ready to play with complete freedom: “I don’t want to be greedy and say we could have got some points but we played a really good game,” he praised.

“Honestly you could wonder if everyone was going to be there, but we have shown up, which was fantastic.”

Finally, Lössl paid tribute to head coach David Wagner, by saying: “He has just been brilliant.

"I have big respect for him, he has done well, and I am thankful to him for giving me this opportunity and trusting in me.”

“I have played all the games under him and his style of game suits me perfectly,” he concluded.