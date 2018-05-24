Daley Blind: I'm considering my future at Man United

The transfer window is officially open for English clubs and an overhaul at Manchester United is expected this summer. Daley Blind is one of the players at United who is likely to depart this summer. The Dutchman told De Telegraaf that he will consider offers from other clubs in summer.

Blind admitted that “United is a big club and there is a lot of competition.” However, Mourinho is eager to bring reinforcements to United’s defence this summer which will reduce Blind’s already limited gametime.

Blind wants to avoid a panic transfer

Louis van Gaal brought Daley Blind to the club in 2014 from Ajax for £13.8 million. The Dutch international was a key player for van Gaal and played regularly under him. He has won four trophies with United in his four-year spell till now.

Blind is eager to “not make a panic transfer because it is not guaranteed that he will play at a new club.” He is likely to make a decision on his future after he returns from his vacations.

The defender has one more year left in his contract as United took up the option to extend his deal by a year. Blind featured in previous cup finals including the Europa League final last season but failed to make the squad in last week's FA cup final against Chelsea.

Daley Blind with Europa League trophy last season. | Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Blind not satisfied with his season at United

The former Ajax player started only four Premier League last season. He featured in the cup competitions on regular basis. However, an ankle injury in January kept him out for two months.

Blind admitted that “it was logical that he wasn't satisfied with the second half of the season.” The Dutchman was tipped to leave the club as soon as Jose Mourinho was hired as Manchester United manager in 2016. However, he started his first season as a first choice centre-back and later filled in at left-back as the season went on.

The versatile midfielder was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma in January. It will be a huge surprise if Blind remains a United player next season. He has been a decent player for the Red Devils but does not fit in Mourinho’s system right now.