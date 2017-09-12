Manchester United 3-0 FC Basel: Mourinho's men stroll to victory in Champions League opener

Manchester United got their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a perfect start as they defeated FC Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford to give them a perfect start in Group A.

It took a while for United to open the scoring but when they did it was a comfortable night for the team. Marouane Fellaini was the man to open the scoring with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scoring the other goals to give United three important points.

United, therefore, end matchday one on top of the table and will go on to face CSKA Moscow in a couple of weeks time, while Basel play Benfica in their second game.

Mourinho made quite a few changes to his starting lineup

José Mourinho made six changes to his team for the game with Ashley Young, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Daley Blind coming into the starting XI after the weekend's draw against Stoke City.

Mkhitaryan missed two glorious chances to give United the lead as Pogba came off injured

The game itself went as expected early on with the home side having plenty of the ball with the visitors happy to sit back and counter whenever they could.

It took a while for the first big chance of the game to come but when it did it fell the way of Henrikh Mkhitaryan after a brilliant passing move ended with Mata crossing the ball to Mkhitaryan, who was unmarked in the box but somehow he put his header over the bar when he should have scored.

Moments later, though, United suffered a big blow in the game when Paul Pogba had to be substituted with a suspected hamstring injury which will give Mourinho a further headache ahead of a busy period of matches.

It didn't stop United going forward though as once again Mkhitaryan missed a glorious chance to give the team the lead. Lukaku played a great cross into the box but Mkhitaryan saw his first shot come back off the post before seeing the his follow up effort saved.

Them missed chances almost proved costly as the visitors went down the other end and almost scored with their only chance of the game. The ball fell to Luca Zuffi in the box but he put his shot well wide of the goal when he should have done much better.