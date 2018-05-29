Brighton seeking a possible swap deal for Reading star Liam Moore

Reading centre-back Liam Moore is subject to another bid from Brighton & Hove Albion, following reports over the weekend that the Seagulls had made efforts to sign the 25-year-old.

The deal, however, would this time involve a potential swap deal, with Brighton striker Sam Baldock heading to the Madejski Stadium in return for Moore, according to reports.

Moore's background

Liam Moore joined Reading on 20 August 2016, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The English defender had previously played for Leicester City, but was frequently loaned out, enjoying spells at Bradford City, Brentford and Bristol City.

Moore found his feet at Reading, though, proving a vital figure in the Royals' defence over the course of the past two seasons.

Reading narrowly missed out on promotion in 2017, falling short to Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final on penalties.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old would be a fine addition to the Brighton squad, providing competition for Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and recently acquired Leon Balogun.

The proposed deal would be hugely beneficial for Reading - if Sam Baldock is to head to Berkshire, he would supply goals to a lacklustre frontline that Reading fans had to endure during the 2017/18 season where they finished 20th in the Championship table, scoring only 48 goals.

From Brighton's perspective, Moore would challenge for Duffy's spot in the starting eleven, but also solve the issue of depth at centre-back, should injury problems across the back four arise during the following season.

The Sussex-based side have already delved into the transfer market this summer, signing the aforementioned Balogun, and Romanian striker Florin Andone to the first team, who was recruited from Spanish club Deportivo de La Coruña on a five-year deal.

This may signal an end to Baldock's successful tenure with the Seagulls, with five strikers now on the roster - the move would grant the 29-year-old forward valuable playing time, a privilege that he was unable to enjoy during the 2017/18 Premier League season.