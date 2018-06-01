Huddersfield Town sign Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer

Huddersfield Town have made Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer their first summer signing ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

He will officially join the club as a free agent on 1st July 2018.

The 30-year-old ‘keeper will arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium upon the expiry of his contract with the Foxes, signing a three-year deal with the Terriers, with the club having an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Hamer arrives with over 300 games in English football under his belt, most recently playing at both Premier League and Championship level and will add more competition to the first team goalkeeping department, particularly after the departure of Robert Green.

Wagner: “Competition will bring more out of everyone”

The Terrier’s head coach David Wagner explained: “Ben’s arrival adds more quality to our already strong goalkeeping department under Paul Clements.”

“He is well known to Paul and also played with our first team coach Andrew Hughes at Charlton Athletic," he continued, adding that "both have given him glowing references as a goalkeeper and as a person, which is very important to us.”

After the loan clause of first choice keeper, Jonas Lössl, makes him a permanent transfer this summer, it is expected that Hamer will become Huddersfield’s second keeper, along with youngster Joel Coleman.

“I’ve spoken with Ben," said Wagner, "he arrives here wanting to play Premier League football, which is great for us all."

"Jonas Lössl had a fantastic first season at the club and this further competition will bring even more out of everyone, which is ideal for me and the team,” Wagner concluded.





Hamer: “I’m very excited to be here”

Hamer spoke to HTTV after the announcement of his arrival about the excitement he has in joining his new club.

“I’m very excited to be here," he revealed. "From an outsider looking in, I’ve seen the progression the club has made – very ambitious, hungry, progressive. It’s a very exciting time for the Club and something I want to be a part of.”

“Once I knew of the interest, my first thought and feelings were ‘excited’ – lets go and have a look, lets talk to the manager and see where it’s at,” he continued.

Hamer discussed how Wagner emphasised on the togetherness of the squad to him, and that was a huge part of his decision to join the Terriers.

Before continuing: “I’ve been here with Leicester at the start of the season and I’ve seen how good the supporters have been. Obviously, it was a big atmosphere when we came up here.”

When commenting on Huddersfield’s incredible achievement of staying in the Premier League, the shot stopper said: “For the club, it was a whole massive achievement.”

“It didn’t really surprise me because you can see if a team has a good togetherness – and the squad togetherness here looks pretty amazing – so, for me it didn’t surprise me at all,” he continued.

Huddersfield are a team that like to play out from the back, and that is the starting point for many of their attacks. When asked if this style suits his game, Hamer said:

“That’s another thing that really intrigued me as well and led me to want to come here," he explained, "because I feel one of my strongest attributes is my distribution. So, for that to be the style of play for me is exciting.”

Hamer appreciates that there will be tough competition for the starting shirt, and he wants to try and improve himself, but also help his fellow keepers improve themselves too by using his experience that he gained at Leicester.