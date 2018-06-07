Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wales' World Cup qualifying hopes were seriously boosted with a 1-0 home win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a second half strike from Kayleigh Green proving to be enough.

Bosnia proved to be tough opposition yet again, with Wales having won the reverse fixture by the same scoreline.

Sophie Ingle managed to stop Merjema Medic from having a shot on goal. She had come off the bench last time this two met so she looked to justify her start. There were some worries later on when Jess Fishlock was caught by studs on her knee, but she was able to carry on much to the relief of the Welsh fans at the Liberty Stadium.

Wales eventually find their feet

After the exchanges of the first half, Wales started to dominate in the second 45. It looked like they could have taken the lead when Helen Ward was taken down in the box, she shook herself off to step up stepped up but the spot-kick was saved.

The breakthrough came a bit later on. Angharad James crossed the ball into the box and it seemed to bounce around for a bit, only for a bounce to fall nicely for Kayleigh Green as she slotted home for a crucial goal. That was to be the only goal in the game and it ensured that Wales picked up the three points.

This leaves Wales at the top of the group, just a point ahead of England in 2nd but the Lionesses have a game in hand. Wales will face Russia next on June 12.

Goals will be on the agenda for the Welsh side, who do have four wins from their six games so far, but all by a score of 1-0. Both of their draws have been goalless, with England's goal difference giving them an advantage in the qualification battle.

Despite all that, the Wales vs England rematch in August could be quite the match to watch no matter the circumstance.