Connor Goldson seals long-awaited move to Rangers

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Connor Goldson has joined Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Englishman becomes new manager Steven Gerrard's sixth signing in a busy summer at the Ibrox.

Despite Brighton's unwillingness to let him go, Seagulls boss Chris Hughton saw that Goldson's quality needed regular game time and he had to let him go.

Hughton understood Goldson's desire to play

The Brighton boss reflected on Goldson's transfer and revealed that even though the defender demanded regular football, the club could not him give him that guarantee.

He said,"Connor has done extremely well for the club in the three years he has been here, but he wants to play regular senior football and at this stage, we cannot give him that guarantee."

Hughton further pointed to the fact that Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy's form at the back was so good that Goldson's opportunities in the top-flight were difficult. After playing more than 40 times for the Albion, Goldson played a disappointing total of just three games in the whole campaign.

The former Norwich City boss continued,"He has been a great professional and a pleasure to work with - and he has shown a great mental strength to come through a very tough time after he underwent crucial heart surgery just over a year ago."

Embed from Getty Images

Goldson reflects on Brighton exit

Speaking to the Rangers official website, Goldson explained how the decision to leave was his own and not Brighton's in the first place.

He said,"I probably could have stayed at Brighton, they weren't really desperate for me to go but I think at this stage and with the operation I obviously had, it just made me hungrier to want to play football."

Goldson further went on to explain how recovering from his injuries have increased his desire to play."That put a lot of things in perspective and one of those things was to just play as much as I could. Every time I have been given a chance to play I have always done well. I am a player who has always played, apart from in the last two years."

Goldson's departure should not be a problem for the Seagulls after signing Leon Balogun earlier in the transfer window. Goldson's sale should help Brighton generate some funds for any other transfer targets that Hughton has in mind for the coming season.

Brighton's 2018/19 campaign begins away from home, as they travel to Vicarage Road, to face Watford.