Tunisia vs England Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

It's been a fantastic World Cup filled with drama so far. England have thus far escaped the thrilling storyline, whether it's sacked managers, stunning hat-tricks, underperforming stars, beautiful free-kicks or VAR drama. Tonight, it's their turn, for good or bad. Stay with VAVEL UK with live commentary and build-up.

Before kick-off, check out how our Group G candidates for the World Cup coped in their 'job interviews' with us.

Tunisia are without their star man, Youssef Msakni, who suffered ligament damage a couple of months ago and after helping them to qualify, has been cruelly ruled out. The man they'll now be relying on is Wahbi Khazri, and fortunately for Maaloul's men, he's fit, but isn't at 100% fitness having not played for two months after a thigh injury.

Whatever that team is, Southgate's players already know. "I think the players pretty much knew the team anyway from the way we work in training," Southgate said. "I just felt it gives some clarity. It's something that, in the couple of tournaments I played in, the managers did in the week leading up to the first game and I felt it did give everybody the opportunity just to really focus."

Meanwhile, Southgate will start with a three-man defence, as he has done for some time in friendlies and qualifiers. Kyle Walker should start on the right side of that, with John Stones centrally and either Cahill or Maguire on the left, though it's reported to be Maguire. Ashley Young is set to be given the nod over Danny Rose, and likewise Jordan Henderson over Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier. Predicted England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Young; Henderson, Alli, Lingard; Sterling; Kane.

It's known that Jordan Pickford will start in goal, as England's youngest World Cup goalkeeper. That's very different to in 2010, when manager Fabio Capello told Rob Green he was making his World Cup debut just 90 minutes before kick-off. That didn't end well, with a catastrophic mistake. Pickford has had plenty of time to prepare mentally.

Team news will be out at around 6PM for this game, and we'll have more build-up before then. But Gareth Southgate has already named his side. To his players, that is. While the media have guessed, there are still some debates over whether Southgate will pick Gary Cahill or Harry Maguire in defence and how his attack will look.

"You learn lessons from the past, but this team shouldn't be burdened with it because they're a fresh group, most of them have very few international caps," Southgate said. "The future is all ahead of them, so they have to be thinking about what's possible.

"The players of the past and opportunities of the past are gone. This team is looking at things in a different way, trying to play in a different way.

"They have a hunger, a desire, we have better technical players than we've had in the past coming through our academies, so there's a real enthusiasm."

Of course, Sterling and others are huge names. But they haven't had the same pressure as the 'Golden Generation' and because England's squad is quite balanced in terms of experience and status, it has a far more relaxed feel than ahead of previous tournament. Southgate's England side are the third-youngest side in Russia. He's pleased his side is different.

It's a key point which Southgate has referenced, too. This is not a team of stars. Perhaps England's biggest name is the captain, Harry Kane. But he is not of the same ilk as England's previous 'world-class' players. He hasn't been a 'name' since he was 16, he hasn't been captain for years, and he hasn't been around for that long. He wasn't even at the 2014 World Cup.

"It is true that Tunisia played against England in 1998, when they had great players like Beckham and Owen, but there was not the same great collective spirit," Maaloul said.

"I think that this team has progressed enormously. They have young players, the third youngest they've sent to a World Cup. Maybe they've changed a bit in terms of their mentality, their attitude."

It's been 20 years (and three days) since these two sides' last meeting. England finished 2-0 winners in Marseille, with goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes. The current Three Lions boss, Southgate, was playing in that match. It was a team of stars. But Tunisia manager, Nabil Maaloul, who took over last year, insists that his opponents on Monday are a better team than the one who comfortably won that group stage match at France '98.

England face Tunisia at 7PM, and it should be a straight-forward first victory. This is, though, the World Cup. And this is England. Whatever happens tonight, VAVEL UK will bring you live commentary throughout, minute-by-minute, after all the build-up. Team news out at 6PM.

Calm does not usually transcend England and its football team. When Gareth Southgate took over as Three Lions boss, he did so in classically challenging and tumultuous English circumstances; replacing Sam Allardyce clouded in controversy, after a tournament in which Roy Hodgson’s England had dismayed a nation through humiliation to little Iceland. But less than two years later, Southgate’s young England team have excited in friendlies, won the respect and affection of the media and supporters. Now, it’s time to kick off a World Cup, for the first time for much of the squad.