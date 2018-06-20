Huddersfield Town interested in Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Liverpool forward Harry Wilson.

The youngster signed a contract with the Merseyside team in January before he was sent out on loan by Jurgen Klopp.

Impressing whilst with Hull the Welsh international scored seven goals in 13 matches.

Whilst Klopp would prefer Wilson to go out on loan again to aid development, the player himself is eager for regular playing time.

His goal scoring eye would help the Terriers in the second season in the Premier League,

With interest from both Huddersfield and Fulham, and the clubs both offering £7million the youngster could well decide to leave and make the move to guarantee the matches he wants in the Premier League.

Having only been used once by Liverpool, and that was as a subsititue in the FA Cup back in 2017, it is clear that Wilson is not yet a major factor in Klopps plans.

Liverpool Dilemma

Although the Reds feel that Wilson does have a future at Anfield, the youngster himself feels that he is at the stage of his career where he needs to play regularly to aid his development.

This would leave Liverpool with a dilemma, do they send Wilson out on loan to another lower league club, or do they cash in and accept the offer from the Terriers or Fulham.

Which club the youngster would choose, if allowed to leave, is difficult to call. With his pace and skill he would be an asset to either team.

The Welsh international may wish to stay in the North of England, meaning that the Terriers would be the favourites.

Also with the rotation policy used by David Wagner, Wilson is likely to gain valuable playing time, which is everything in the Premier League.

The youngster will have a decision to make if Liverpool decide that he can leave the club during this transfer window.